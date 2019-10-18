Both Luke Lofgren and Riley Hansen laughed about playing “boring golf” in their respective IHSA state golf tournament rounds on Friday.
But “boring golf” on the final weekend of the prep season will net you good results as both Lofgren and Hansen are among the top 10 individuals at their respective Class 1A meets and in good position to earn all-state honors that go to the Top 25 individual finishers.
Lofgren, a junior, sits in a ties for sixth place and could have been in solo third had it not been for a wet tee shot on No. 18 that led to a double-bogey.
He had a mixed reaction to his round, though.
“I made a nice 10-foot putt for the double bogey,” said Lofgren. “If I hadn't made that, our team wouldn't have advanced, so I'm glad I made it.”
While Hansen's teammates bowed out at Red Tail Run Golf Club, three of the four area boys' teams in the 1A event at Prairie Vista Golf Course survived the cut to the top eight teams and will be playing for state hardware today. Fulton (331), Riverdale (333) and Alleman (334) finished fifth, sixth, and seventh to be among the teams advancing. Those three schools will be playing together in today's final round, starting off No. 10 tee.
Ridgewood (347) placed 10th among the 12 teams competing and did not advance, missing the cut by 12 strokes. However, junior Thomas Bumann (81) was among the top 25 individuals not on an advancing team to make it to the final day of the season.
Three other local individual entrants — Rockridge sophomores Drew Hall and Dan O'Neill and Sherrard sophomore Brennan Welch — will be teeing it up this morning as well. Hall sits in a tie for eighth place after opening with an opening 74 that included three birdies to offset three bogeys and a double. O'Neill is tied for 23rd along with Riverdale's Ashton Sutton after they both carded 79s. Welch is tied for 26th after carding an 80.
On the team front, all three locals still alive find themselves still close enough to make a charge today. Carmi leads the team chase with a 320 opening round.
“We played a solid round of golf to make the cut,” said Riverdale coach Trent Groves, whose club is looking for its third straight state plaque after finishing second last year and winning the 1A title in 2017. “We're 13 strokes off the lead, which at Prairie Vista isn't undoable. If we go out and play our best tomorrow, we'll be right in the mix, I'm sure.”
The Rams had three sophomores with counting scores – Ashton Sutton led the way with a 79, followed by James Moorhusen (82) and Ben Nelson (90). Senior Ryan Bussert carded an 82 to keep team hardware hopes alive.
Along with Lofgren's 73, Alleman seniors A.J. Shoemaker and Drew Coleman added 82 and 87, respectively, and junior Billy Taylor a 92.
“We played solid golf, but we did give away a lot of strokes,” said Alleman coach Gene Elsner. “Drew was just three over after eight holes and ended up 15. We're hoping to get that under control. A.J. Was really good and was six over with three to go and doubled No. 16 and 17 to end up +10. And Luke had the double on his last hole. … We're still playing and that's the only thing that matters at this point and time. We're only 14 strokes from the lead.”
Lofgren feels as if he is in good shape as he continues his quest for individual gold just three strokes off the lead and a stroke behind a three-some at 73 that includes Fulton senior Andrew Schraeder.
“I don't think boring golf will cut it tomorrow,” he said, noting he was excited for the senior to get a final state round today. “I'm going to need some birdies and no double on 18.”
Fulton rode the hot hand of senior Andrew Schraeder, who carded an even-par round of 72. He balanced three birdies with three bogeys in his round to sit in a tie for third place individually and help the Steamers advance. Fulton's other counting scores came from junior Patrick Wiebenga (83), senior Alex Hartman (87) and sophomore Ian Wiebenga (89).
Moline's Drew Wiemers was the lone local survivor to the Class 3A state final at The Den at Fox Creek in Normal, but did not make it to today's final round.
The senior, who said his game was “on point” to make it through the Pekin Sectional, carded an 83 at the Par-72 facility. His card included one birdie, six pars, 10 pars and a double.
Girls state
Riley Hansen set herself up for a top individual finish today, but the results were mixed for the Kewanee contingent in the first round of the girls' Class 1A state tournament at Decatur's Red Tail Run Golf Club.
While Hansen sits in a tie for fifth place individually, she will be on her own today as the four-player team did not make the team cut that pared four clubs from today's final 18 holes. Even with Hansen firing a 3-over 75, the Boiler Girls were last among the 12 teams competing, carding a 381 team score. Freshman Myra Mirocha had an 88 and just missed the cut for individuals advancing as did junior Natalie Yepson with a 91.
Hansen, a two-time all-stater, is just three strokes off the lead shared by Pontiac's Dani Grace Schrock and Normal University's Reagan Kennedy. And she did that without a birdie in her round.
Still, she is in good stead heading into today's final round and in better shape to improve on last year's T31 finish.
“I feel like I'm in a pretty good position,” said Hanse. “I'm going to be really aggressive with everything – well reasonably aggressive. I want to go for birdies since I didn't get any today. I want to shoot better than today – even or under par.”
Hansen was one of two girls in the Top 10 to not score a birdie in Friday's opening round, finishing with 15 pars and just three bogeys.
“The putts I had would just not go in,” she said. “I was basically doing everything I could to not get a birdie. I had a lot of putts go right next to (the cup) and just not go in.”