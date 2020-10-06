Lofgren, Pioneers grab regional golf title

"We've been an underdog the last four years, but we seem to get it done every year," said Lofgren. "We kind of fly under the radar, but it seems to work."

Having lost two key seniors from last year's Pioneer squad that won regional and sectional titles and finished sixth at the state meet in Bloomington, Alleman has been bolstered by the addition of Marriott to the roster. On Tuesday, the freshman came through with a career-best 18-hole round.

Marriott fired a 78, posting two birdies and having a 10-foot eagle putt rim out as he tied Sherrard's leading duo of junior Brennan Welch and senior Evan Earl for fourth place. Senior teammate Taylor delivered an 82 to earn a share of eighth place.

"I was a bit nervous, you know; as a freshman, you get those jitters," said Marriott. "Once I got out there, I felt more comfortable. Today was a career best, a great round for me. It's a big step."

While Alleman got to lift another regional title plaque, Sherrard accomplished its primary goal of getting to participate in next Monday's sectional round on its home course at Fyre Lake.

Especially with memories of last year's regional finish, where the Tigers missed a sectional spot by six strokes.