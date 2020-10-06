Lofgren, Pioneers grab regional golf title

CAMBRIDGE — One year ago, a bogey on the final hole kept Alleman's Luke Lofgren from a possible individual regional title.
Buoyed by a pair of successful practice rounds here at the par-72 Valley View Golf Club, the Pioneers' senior standout cashed in on the opportunity that narrowly eluded him last fall.
Opening his round at Tuesday's Class 1A Cambridge Regional with an eagle, Lofgren went on from there to card five birdies and shoot a 1-under par 71 to both earn his first individual regional championship and help lead Alleman to a fourth straight regional team title.
"I did a practice round out here on Saturday and Sunday and played well both days, so I was confident going in," said Lofgren, who was tied for the regional lead with Rockridge standout Drew Hall last year at the Kewanee Dunes but bogeyed the 18th hole after Hall had carded a par.
"I was prepared to win. My senior year, I wanted to finish off regionals with a win. I got an eagle on the first hole of the day, and whenever you start off with that, that's a confidence booster. It boosted my round and gave me confidence."
Led by Lofgren and top 10 rounds from freshman Andre Marriott (78) and fellow senior Billy Taylor (82), the Pioneers tallied 319 strokes to top runner-up Sherrard by 10 for the championship. Both teams advance to next Monday's Sherrard Sectional at Fyre Lake Golf Club.
"We've been an underdog the last four years, but we seem to get it done every year," said Lofgren. "We kind of fly under the radar, but it seems to work."
Having lost two key seniors from last year's Pioneer squad that won regional and sectional titles and finished sixth at the state meet in Bloomington, Alleman has been bolstered by the addition of Marriott to the roster. On Tuesday, the freshman came through with a career-best 18-hole round.
Marriott fired a 78, posting two birdies and having a 10-foot eagle putt rim out as he tied Sherrard's leading duo of junior Brennan Welch and senior Evan Earl for fourth place. Senior teammate Taylor delivered an 82 to earn a share of eighth place.
"I was a bit nervous, you know; as a freshman, you get those jitters," said Marriott. "Once I got out there, I felt more comfortable. Today was a career best, a great round for me. It's a big step."
While Alleman got to lift another regional title plaque, Sherrard accomplished its primary goal of getting to participate in next Monday's sectional round on its home course at Fyre Lake.
Especially with memories of last year's regional finish, where the Tigers missed a sectional spot by six strokes.
"We just wanted to have another opportunity to play at Fyre, and we felt if we played well, we could do it," said Welch, who posted four birdies on his scorecard. "We definitely knew what we had to do, and being on our home course for sectionals should be a big advantage."
For his part, Earl praised the contributions of his fellow Tigers, especially the trio of Austin Fratzke (85), Blake Wynn (88) and Clayton Matkovic (89).
"We couldn't have done this without those guys," he said. "The big goal was to get through as a team, and I think we have a really good chance (at a sectional title)."
Rockridge falls short — again: Last fall, a fourth-place finish prevented Rockridge from booking a sectional team berth, with just three strokes keeping the Rockets from advancing.
A similar scenario played out Tuesday. Like last year, the junior duo of Dan O'Neill and Drew Hall were able to move on. This time, though, moving up to third with a score of 341 was not good enough for the Rockets, as only two teams advanced under the revised regional format.
"It's pretty disappointing, considering most years we'd be going to sectionals," said Hall, last year's state bronze medalist who shot a 79 Tuesday to finish seventh. "The one time we get third, they only take two teams. We definitely wanted to make it out for our seniors, Major (Chisholm) and Maverick (Chisholm).
O'Neill enjoyed a strong round with two eagles and a birdie to card a 3-over par 75 and tie Ridgewood senior standout Tom Bumann for second place.
"I'd say it's the best 18-hole round I've had," he said. "It was a good day for me, but it could've been better. It's definitely unfortunate; any other year, we'd have gone to sectionals."
Meet host Ridgewood (352) fell short of the sectional running with a fourth-place finish, with Bumann the lone Spartan to advance. His twin brother Bill shot an 83 and finished a stroke behind Orion's Vaughn Bernhardt for the fourth and final individual sectional berth.
"We knew we could make it, but we also knew it was a pretty tough regional," Bumann said. "Realistically, we all had to play above-average to make it."
