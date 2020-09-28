Lofgren wins Big 6 boys golf title, leads Pioneers to 2nd

STERLING — Live scoring via a phone app was used for the first time during Monday’s Western Big 6 boys golf meet and Alleman’s Luke Lofgren felt as if he used it to his advantage.
“I think it helped,” Lofgren said of knowing where he stood late in the meet at a wind-blown Emerald Hill Golf Course.
It sure didn’t hurt as Lofgren rallied with birdies on two of his last three holes to take individual medalist honors his senior year and help the defending champion Pioneers to a runner-up finish in the team race.
Quincy, with all four of its players earning All-Western Big 6 honors with top-12 finishes, won the team title with a 333 score. The Pioneers, led by Lofgren and freshman Andre Marriott’s fifth-place 82, shot a 341 team total to place ahead of Moline (347), Galesburg (350), Geneseo (353), Sterling (369) and Rock Island (379) in the seven-team event.
Rock Island senior Colton Sigel carded a solid 4-over 76 for third-place individually and first-team Big 6 honors.
Moline’s Aaron Rogers (84) and Tommy Potter (86) earned second-team league honors, placing seventh and 10th, respectively.
Geneseo’s Mason Steinert placed ninth with an 85.
Scores were a bit elevated as the unprotected rural course was windswept the entire round.
“This was by far the hardest conditions we’ve played in all year,” said Lofgren, who finished with three birdies, three bogeys and a double in his 2-over-par round. “It was cold and the wind was howling.”
Despite those conditions and with the help of knowing the scores, Lofgren rallied to earn a Big 6 title in his final chance. The scoring app was employed to eliminate scorecards and limit contact as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For quite a while, it appeared as if Galesburg sophomore Jason Runbom was in position to run away with the title.
“Runbom was four ahead through 15 holes, but I was able to come back on him,” said Lofgren.
The landscape changed quickly as Runbom struggled getting into the clubhouse and finished with three bogeys. That opened the door for Lofgren, who was playing in the group behind Runbom. He first struck with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole and made the turn with two holes to finish as a shotgun start was used. Lofgren then also birdied the par-4 first hole with a nine-foot putt.
“After I birdied No. 1 … I knew I was two strokes ahead and could bogey No. 2 (his final hole) and still win,” said Lofgren, who did just that on the par-3 into a fierce wind.
Sigel admitted to also doing a little leaderboard watching and saw that he was moving up as Runbom stumbled.
“On my second-to-last hole of the day, No. 18, I chipped in for birdie,” said Sigel. “I was tied for 2nd when I checked the leaderboard, but then I finished with a bogey on No. 1 that put me third.”
Still, he was excited to play what he said was his best round of the season.
“It wasn’t my best score,” he admitted, “but it’s the best 18 holes that I’ve played, considering the conditions. … It’s nice to go out of Western Big 6 play on a good round.”
Lofgren felt the same way as he improved on his 2019 runner-up finish.
“I’m really excited,” Lofgren said. “This is my senior season and it’s a good way to end conference. This was the goal, but I was looking for maybe a little better score.”
Still, in tough conditions, there were none better than his title-winning number.
