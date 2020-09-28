Lofgren wins Big 6 boys golf title, leads Pioneers to 2nd

“This was by far the hardest conditions we’ve played in all year,” said Lofgren, who finished with three birdies, three bogeys and a double in his 2-over-par round. “It was cold and the wind was howling.”

Despite those conditions and with the help of knowing the scores, Lofgren rallied to earn a Big 6 title in his final chance. The scoring app was employed to eliminate scorecards and limit contact as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For quite a while, it appeared as if Galesburg sophomore Jason Runbom was in position to run away with the title.

“Runbom was four ahead through 15 holes, but I was able to come back on him,” said Lofgren.

The landscape changed quickly as Runbom struggled getting into the clubhouse and finished with three bogeys. That opened the door for Lofgren, who was playing in the group behind Runbom. He first struck with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole and made the turn with two holes to finish as a shotgun start was used. Lofgren then also birdied the par-4 first hole with a nine-foot putt.

“After I birdied No. 1 … I knew I was two strokes ahead and could bogey No. 2 (his final hole) and still win,” said Lofgren, who did just that on the par-3 into a fierce wind.