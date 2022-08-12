MAC-heavy Muskie Invite topped by IC Liberty, Pleasant Valley finishes second

MUSCATINE — Although all 10 Mississippi Athletic Conference teams were in attendance at the Muskie Invitational on Friday, it was Iowa City Liberty that topped the 14-team field.

Another team from outside the MAC, though one that was a member up until a couple of years ago, supplied the top individual, with Burlington's Mateo Rascon going for a 1-over 72 on Friday at Muscatine's Geneva Golf and Country Club.

Liberty's winning score was 309. Pleasant Valley was the runner-up at 313 and Central DeWitt was one stroke better than North Scott to take third with a 316. The Sabers and Lancers finished in the reverse order to take second and third at last year's MAC championships.

"We're going to get better as the year goes on," said Pleasant Valley coach Mike Nedelcoff. "But this was not surprising. We lost two solid players from last year's team, but I have complete confidence in this group.

"This first meet of the year is always interesting to see how teams come out. But we knew (within the MAC) who was coming back and had a pretty good handle on it. I look forward to going up against them the rest of the year."

Assumption's Keaton Thissen finished third as a individual with a 75, behind Rascon and IC Liberty's J.J. Grimm (73).

The winning Lightning and PV were the only two teams to have all four individual cards show a score of 80 or below in comfortable conditions that hovered around 70 degrees, save for a few minutes of light rain and modest wind gusts.

Three of the four Spartans that did so are sophomores as the team follows up on last season's second place finish at the 2021 Class 4A state tournament.

Sophomore Ethan Blomme led the Spartans with a 76 and Sam Johnson was just one shot behind. Johnson, a senior, ended the 2021 season with a top 10 finish at state individually for Spartans, who ended second as a team.

Sophomores Andrew Tillman and Jack Blackwell each tallied an 80 for the second place squad.

"We have some inexperienced kids that played their first meet," Nedelcoff said of PV, which has won the MAC championship five years running. "I thought they did very well. I don't know if some of our experienced players played all that well, but overall, I'm pretty pleased."

Elsewhere around the MAC, Bettendorf and Assumption tied for seventh with scores of 340. Davenport Central (380) ended in ninth while Muscatine (392), North (410) and West (432) finishing as the bottom three teams/ Clinton only had one golfer, a 97 from Connor Busse, and didn't receive a team score.

The home course wasn't so kind to the host Muskies, who were led by senior Michael Henderson (87), one of only two golfers on Muscatine who have golfed in a varsity tournament before.

"Mikey shot an 87, but that's not him," Muscatine head coach Scott Schultz said. "On some of his worst days, he's a 79. Things just weren't falling for him and happening like they normally do.

"We'll learn from this experience. I talked to Noah Jones around midway through his round and told him he's putting way too pressure on himself. And I think it made him realize that he's just a sophomore and he has basically three seasons of varsity golf ahead of him yet."