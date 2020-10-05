Making it out of regional golf a bigger accomplishment

As with just about anything that transpires this peculiar calendar year, we must consume it with a different perspective.
That is a perfect way to look at this week’s Illinois high school golf playoffs, which begin with regional play.
First and foremost, coaches and players are ecstatic that they had a regular fall season when three "high-contact" fall sports — football, volleyball, and boys soccer — were moved to a newly created spring season. Getting to compete and have a sense of normalcy was a huge relief for golfers.
When the season started under stricter COVID-19-related restrictions, the plan was for the season to end with one stage of "state" competition as no teams would be assigned to travel outside of their “COVID regions” for competition.
Just a couple of weeks ago, the Illinois High School Association announced that golfers were having a sectional level added to competition, which is where the normal three-stage state series will end this year.
No two-day state events for either boys or girls in any of the five normal classifications — three for boys, two for girls.
At least it was something.
But it surely can’t be classified as better.
With social-distancing concerns and state-mandated limits on the size of gatherings that could be held in the state as monitored by the Illinois Department of Public Health, the size of those sectional competitions were cut. Instead of the usual three advancing teams and the top 10 individuals from each regional getting a chance to move on to the next level, for 2020 only the top two teams and top four individuals not on an advancing team move on.
If there are eight teams at a regional and only four individuals move on, that means theoretically two No. 1 players could not even make it to sectionals. If somebody has a career day, it could be more No. 1 players sidelined.
Yikes.
While grateful for the opportunity to even have a postseason, surviving through one stage of qualifying is an absolute buzz saw.
One of the best examples of that is in the Class 1A boys regional being hosted by the Ridgewood coop. The 11-team gathering at Valley View Club in Cambridge consists of at least four teams — Alleman, Ridgewood, Rockridge and Sherrard — who have played well this fall and legitimately could be state weekend participants. And only two of them will advance out to sectional play next week at Fyre Lake Golf Club.
Only in 2020.
“It’s going to be really tough; we have a lot of good, solid competition in there, that’s for sure,” said Ridgewood coach Shannon Bumann, whose sons Tom and Bill have been leading the Spartans along with fellow senior Ganon Greenman.
“I sure would have liked to have seen more teams and individuals advance,” he added.
Bumann has a unique perspective to how the IHSA has handled things in golf. Last year, the governing body chose to institute a cut after the first day of state competition and eliminate four of the 12 teams from the second day of competition and limit the number of individuals who played on the final day.
That was apparently done to save money and streamline the final day for travel purposes.
“I think the IHSA really, really, really screwed up by watering that down,” said Bumann of the second day at state. “They took away the opportunity from the kids to improve. I know we could have done a lot better that second day, but didn’t get the chance since they made that cut at state.”
The Riverdale boys proved that. With an eight-stroke improvement on Day 2, the Rams moved from sixth to third and won the school’s third straight team trophy following a team title in 2017 and a 2018 runner-up finish.
The Spartans were one of the four teams cut last year after the opening round at Prairie Vista G.C. in Bloomington where we had four local teams and a half-dozen individuals finish their season.
This year, we may not have that many at sectionals, where there will be 64 participants at each of four gatherings.
"I told my kids that if there was ever a year to hold your heads high to be a sectional qualifier, this is it," said Moline boys coach Max Haverland.
The way things have played out this year, Bumann understands the changes and admitted “I’m willing to give them a pass this year.”
The good news is that the plan is to return to the normal advancement protocols for next fall — as long as we have survived the coronavirus pandemic and things are back to our perceived normal.
However, for this year and the limited “state series,” all of the players from our area need to be on top of their games right from the get-go at regionals.
As much as we would like to have them, there are no mulligans in 2020.
