Making it out of regional golf a bigger accomplishment

As with just about anything that transpires this peculiar calendar year, we must consume it with a different perspective.

That is a perfect way to look at this week’s Illinois high school golf playoffs, which begin with regional play.

First and foremost, coaches and players are ecstatic that they had a regular fall season when three "high-contact" fall sports — football, volleyball, and boys soccer — were moved to a newly created spring season. Getting to compete and have a sense of normalcy was a huge relief for golfers.

When the season started under stricter COVID-19-related restrictions, the plan was for the season to end with one stage of "state" competition as no teams would be assigned to travel outside of their “COVID regions” for competition.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Illinois High School Association announced that golfers were having a sectional level added to competition, which is where the normal three-stage state series will end this year.

No two-day state events for either boys or girls in any of the five normal classifications — three for boys, two for girls.

At least it was something.

But it surely can’t be classified as better.