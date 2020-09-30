Mercer County reclaims LTC championship

"I was very disappointed with that; I know I can do better," Hillyer said. "I shot a 38 on our senior night, and I was hoping to shoot around that, but I'm glad I placed today. That was the goal I wanted."

Snowdon felt that a regular season that included just two losses — both to Three Rivers Conference power Rockridge — had the Golden Eagles more than prepared for Wednesday's challenge.

"It (the title) was the goal, because I remember we didn't lose by very much last year. We wanted to get it back," she said. "We wanted to prove we're as good as we've been playing all year."

Spartans' Lindsey shares second: After finishing as the outright LTC runner-up a year ago, Ridgewood senior Madison Lindsey repeated as a silver medalist, although her round of 105 meant she had to share second place with Elaina Fisher and Olivia Hines of Biggsville West Central, which topped reigning team champion United 446 to 457 for team runner-up honors.

"I was happy with how I did on the front nine, but I wish I could've done better on the back nine; that was an area where I had some problems," said Lindsey, who fell a stroke short of the individual title last fall. "That's where I started this morning, with the rain and the cold.