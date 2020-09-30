Mercer County reclaims LTC championship

CAMBRIDGE — After being dethroned as Lincoln Trail Conference girls' golf champions last fall by United, Mercer County was bound and determined to take back the crown it won in 2018.
Bolstered by senior standout Callie Siering's first individual Railsplitter title, the Golden Eagles were indeed golden on a windswept Wednesday at Valley View Golf Club. Including Siering, four MerCo golfers placed in the top 10 as the Eagles rolled to gold with 421 strokes.
Delivering a steady round on the par-73 layout that included four pars, Siering finished with a 95 to take home her first LTC gold medal, outdistancing three other golfers by 10 strokes.
"On the drive to school today, I thought to myself, 'Can I win this?'" Siering said. "Then I thought, 'Probably not.' I was just getting in my own head. Somehow, I managed to do it. I stayed positive throughout the whole thing, even on the bad holes, which can be kind of hard to do.
"It's always my goal to stay consistent. Stay in the same mindset, and that gets me through every hole. Just keep a positive mindset."
While Siering stood atop the summit on Wednesday afternoon, three of her fellow seniors combined their efforts to bring Mercer County its second conference crown in three years.
Kristina Snowdon posted a 107 to finish sixth, one stroke ahead of teammate and seventh-place finisher Emma Saltzman. Mia Hillyer's 111 also earned her all-conference honors with a ninth-place effort.
"I was very disappointed with that; I know I can do better," Hillyer said. "I shot a 38 on our senior night, and I was hoping to shoot around that, but I'm glad I placed today. That was the goal I wanted."
Snowdon felt that a regular season that included just two losses — both to Three Rivers Conference power Rockridge — had the Golden Eagles more than prepared for Wednesday's challenge.
"It (the title) was the goal, because I remember we didn't lose by very much last year. We wanted to get it back," she said. "We wanted to prove we're as good as we've been playing all year."
Spartans' Lindsey shares second: After finishing as the outright LTC runner-up a year ago, Ridgewood senior Madison Lindsey repeated as a silver medalist, although her round of 105 meant she had to share second place with Elaina Fisher and Olivia Hines of Biggsville West Central, which topped reigning team champion United 446 to 457 for team runner-up honors.
"I was happy with how I did on the front nine, but I wish I could've done better on the back nine; that was an area where I had some problems," said Lindsey, who fell a stroke short of the individual title last fall. "That's where I started this morning, with the rain and the cold.
"My score was higher than I wanted, but I'm still happy. Going in, I wanted to do the same or better than last year, but after the first couple of holes, I was hoping to get top 5."
The Red Storm did have a pair of all-conference performers in Haley Marshall (fifth, 106) and 2019's individual winner, Paige McKeown (eighth, 110).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!