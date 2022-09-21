 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BOYS GOLF | LINCOLN TRAIL CONFERENCE MEET

MerCo captures LTC boys golf crown

Mercer County logo

MONMOUTH — A third-place finisher in his Lincoln Trail Conference boys' golf meet debut, Carson Boelens was hoping to exchange bronze for gold Wednesday.

While the Mercer County sophomore standout came up just short of winning the individual title at Wednesday's LTC Railsplitter meet, his efforts helped the Golden Eagles to enjoy a golden day.

Led by Boelens' second-place round of 79 and a top five finish from senior teammate Hunter Weeks, MerCo racked up 353 strokes and was able to edge both ROWVA-Williamsfield and United by two strokes to reign as team champions.

Tallying eight pars and a birdie on the par-71 layout at Gibson Woods Golf Course, Boelens ended up finishing just one stroke behind Knoxville senior standout Titus Cramer, who was last year's Railsplitter runner-up.

While nine bogeys hampered Boelens, Cramer had it even rougher with seven bogeys plus double bogeys on the fifth and sixth holes. However, four birdies on his scorecard enabled Cramer to come away with the individual Railsplitter title.

Giving the Golden Eagles the necessary boost in the team standings was the play of Weeks. Finishing with an 81 to take fourth place, the MerCo senior overcame a trio of double bogeys to earn his top five placing on the strength of three birdies.

Individually, Galva senior Jaxson Willer also carded a 79, good for a third-place finish. Nine pars and a birdie on Willer's card enabled him to edge Weeks by two strokes for the conference bronze medal.

Earning a top 10 placing in his Railsplitter debut was Ridgewood freshman Brenden Bolduc. Notching four pars and a birdie on his back nine holes helped Bolduc to finish with an 85 and take seventh place.

Bolduc's efforts helped the Spartans to a top five finish as they tallied 390 strokes to edge Stark County by one for fourth place.

United was unable to defend last year's team title, but did get top 10 performances from the duo of junior Carson Horner (85) and senior Ethan Elswick (87), who finished in sixth and ninth place, respectively.

Ridgewood freshman Matt Maher (89) and Annawan-Wethersfield junior Caleb McGill (90) just missed out on top 10 placings. Maher took 11th and missed an All-LTC medal by two strokes, with McGill finishing in 12th place.

