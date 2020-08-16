Metro boys golf outlook: Teams, individuals to watch

Teams to watch
Assumption: The Knights return some good experience from last season with senior Evan Lystiuk, who shot a 74 last Friday at the Muskie Invite, along with Keaton Thissen, who finished 66th at last year's state tournament as a freshman. Seniors Matt Tillman and Sean Holmes round out the top four for Assumption.
Central DeWitt: The Sabers are making the switch to fall golf as they join the Mississippi Athletic Conference. Central DeWitt won Class 3A state titles in 2017 and 2018 and was fourth in 2019. However, the Sabers have plenty to replace from that year's team. Senior Dylan McAleer is the only returning player from the 2019 state tournament after finishing T16 in the event. He shot a 73 at Friday's Muscatine Invitational.
North Scott: The Lancers finished second at the Muskie Invite, a dramatic improvement over last year's eighth-place finish at the same event. North Scott was the only team besides Pleasant Valley to have all four scores below 90. Sophomore John Dobbe led the way with an 80 and Zach Johnson shot 83.
Individuals to watch
Doug Custis, jr., Muscatine: Custis came on down the stretch last season, firing an 85 at the MAC meet and an 89 at the district meet. He opened his junior season with an 84 at his home invite and will lead a Muskie team that lost three starters from last year's squad.
Jack Roemer, sr., Pleasant Valley: Roemer didn't compete last week due to playing in an American Junior Golf Association event in Michigan, but the senior will be atop leaderboards this season after finishing tied for third at state a year ago.
Joe Simpson, sr., Clinton: Right on the heels of an all-state baseball season, Simpson got off to a quick start to his fall senior season. One of just five players to shoot in the 70s at the Muscatine Invite, Simpson carded a 77 to finish fourth at the event.
-- Compiled by Bobby Metcalf
