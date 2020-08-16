Metro boys golf outlook: Teams, individuals to watch

Teams to watch

Assumption: The Knights return some good experience from last season with senior Evan Lystiuk, who shot a 74 last Friday at the Muskie Invite, along with Keaton Thissen, who finished 66th at last year's state tournament as a freshman. Seniors Matt Tillman and Sean Holmes round out the top four for Assumption.

Central DeWitt: The Sabers are making the switch to fall golf as they join the Mississippi Athletic Conference. Central DeWitt won Class 3A state titles in 2017 and 2018 and was fourth in 2019. However, the Sabers have plenty to replace from that year's team. Senior Dylan McAleer is the only returning player from the 2019 state tournament after finishing T16 in the event. He shot a 73 at Friday's Muscatine Invitational.

North Scott: The Lancers finished second at the Muskie Invite, a dramatic improvement over last year's eighth-place finish at the same event. North Scott was the only team besides Pleasant Valley to have all four scores below 90. Sophomore John Dobbe led the way with an 80 and Zach Johnson shot 83.

Individuals to watch