Moline's Knary, Cramer book sectional trips in 2A girls' golf

Had there been an IHSA state girls' golf meet last fall, Moline's Kacie Knary would have made the trip to Decatur for the first time.
Unfortunately for Knary, the COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign limited the postseason to the regional and sectional rounds and denied her the opportunity to represent the Maroons at state.
Now a senior, Knary has one last shot at achieving that goal, and she took her first step in that direction by advancing out of Thursday's Class 2A Rock Island Regional at Highland Springs Golf Course.
Finishing with an 82, Knary finished seventh overall and booked a trip to Monday's Washington Sectional. It will be the fourth consecutive year she has competed in the sectional round.
"I'm going to stay positive; my goal is to advance to state," she said. "If I don't make it, I can be happy with the fact I've made it to sectionals all four years."
Knary's round on the par-72 Highland Springs layout had its ups — including her lone birdie on the par-4 14th hole — and downs, with four double-bogeys denying her a top 5 finish.
"I could've done better," she said. "I wanted my score to be lower, but if 82 is the worst round I shoot, I'll take it."
While happy to extend her season to Monday, Knary was feeling decidedly mixed emotions as the Maroons were unable to do likewise in the team race.
In contention for a sectional spot early on, Moline was overtaken as the day progressed and ended up finishing sixth out of nine teams with a 381 team score.
Normal University rolled to the title with a 307 behind individual champion Reagan Kennedy's 4-under 68, with Dunlap (339) and Washington (359) also moving on.
"This year, especially with it being my senior year, I got into a lot of great relationships, and I'm sad we couldn't move on as a team and experience (sectionals) together," Knary said. "It's definitely bittersweet."
Adding to the sweetness is the fact that Knary will not represent the Maroons alone. Sophomore teammate Becca Cramer fired a 90 and booked one of the other individual sectional slots.
"I'm happy for Becca getting to go," said Knary. "I'll feel less pressure on my shoulders to do well for Moline."
Cramer was just hoping to play her best golf on Thursday, and let the chips fall where they may.
"Shooting 90 was actually my goal. I wanted to shoot right around there," she said. "I was just trying to play my best, and if I played good, then I did. If I didn't, I didn't."
While Knary hopes to cash in on her last shot at a state tee time, Cramer's outlook for Monday is more modest.
"I'm just hoping to go and play the best I can," Cramer said. "If I get out, then I'll be really happy."
Galesburg advances two: Galesburg (383) finished seventh in the team standings, but like Moline will advance two of its players to Washington.
Sophomore Ashley Yoder finished 17th overall with an 89 and junior teammate Gracey Miyler's 25th-place score of 95 enabled her to clinch the 10th and final individual sectional berth.
Meet host Rock Island (ninth, 457) was led by freshman Jozie Kerr's 99. Both Kerr and Moline junior Sarah Spurgetis finished four shots shy of the sectional cutoff.