Moline's Knary would have qualified for state golf
PREP GIRLS GOLF

Moline's Knary would have qualified for state golf

Kacie Knary, Moline junior golfer

Kacie Knary

 CONTRIBUTED

SAVOY, Ill. — Kacie Knary was left wondering “what if” on Tuesday after playing in the IHSA Class 2A Champaign Centennial Sectional golf event.

The Moline High School junior carded a 12-over 84 on the University of Illinois Orange Course and tied for 18th overall, bringing her season to a close.

She knew this was going to be her last prep golf match of the season with the IHSA already having called off state golf finals because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But under normal circumstances any other year, that number — her season-best for an 18-hole match — would have been good enough to tie her for 10th among those not on qualifying teams and earn her a trip to the state tournament.

“I’m kind of sad that there’s no state because I know I would have made it,” said Knary, an All-Western Big 6 Conference first-teamer this fall. “At the same time, at least I know I would have made it; I have that reassurance. I can only go up from here. There’s always next year, too.”

Missing out on her first trip to the state championships and seeing Edwardsville’s Nicole Johnson shoot a medalist round of 3-under 69 both will serve as a fire under her golf spikes for the future.

“I plan to get way better over winter and plan to work really hard in the off-season,” said Knary. “I know what scores secure you a spot to state. I’m just trying to better my scores so I can make it to state next year.”

Knary would have liked to have bettered her score on Tuesday, too, but lamented over some short-game issues — both chipping and putting — that led to four double bogeys and five bogeys. She also had a birdie to go with eight pars.

“I was driving it really good today,” she said, noting a number of good bunker shots as well that helped her into that four-way tie for 18th.

O’Fallon (326), Lockport (330) and Lincoln-Way Central (341) led the team race. Western Big 6 Conference individual champ Laci Novosel from Quincy tied for fourth individually with a 77.

PV's Zach Corrigan

