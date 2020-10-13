Moline's Knary would have qualified for state golf

SAVOY, Ill. — Kacie Knary was left wondering “what if” on Tuesday after playing in the IHSA Class 2A Champaign Centennial Sectional golf event.

The Moline High School junior carded a 12-over 84 on the University of Illinois Orange Course and tied for 18th overall, bringing her season to a close.

She knew this was going to be her last prep golf match of the season with the IHSA already having called off state golf finals because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But under normal circumstances any other year, that number — her season-best for an 18-hole match — would have been good enough to tie her for 10th among those not on qualifying teams and earn her a trip to the state tournament.

“I’m kind of sad that there’s no state because I know I would have made it,” said Knary, an All-Western Big 6 Conference first-teamer this fall. “At the same time, at least I know I would have made it; I have that reassurance. I can only go up from here. There’s always next year, too.”

Missing out on her first trip to the state championships and seeing Edwardsville’s Nicole Johnson shoot a medalist round of 3-under 69 both will serve as a fire under her golf spikes for the future.