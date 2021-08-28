Moline's Potter scores silver, Maroons take third at Geneseo boys' golf invite

So far, 18-hole tournament play has been very good for the Moline boys' golf squad this season.
Coming into Saturday's Geneseo Invitational, the Maroons had a second-place finish at Peoria Notre Dame and a Quincy Invite team title to their credit.
On a hot day at East Moline's Golfmohr Golf Club, Moline added a team bronze to its 18-hole tourney haul. Led by junior Tommy Potter's runner-up performance, the Maroons tallied 330 strokes to place third out of 11 teams.
"We really just want to go out and have fun, which (head coach Max Haverland) always encourages us to do. That's always helpful," said Potter, whose 4-over 76 earned him second in a cardback tiebreaker with three other competitors.
"Today was a steady day at the course. Golf is a roller coaster of emotions and ups and downs. You just have to take your score and call it a day."
Potter tallied three birdies on his scorecard to lead a solid group effort by the Maroons, which included top 20 performances from the trio of Jack Curnyn (83), Andre Marriott (85) and Aaron Rogers (86).
"We've got one of the most solid groups out here," Potter said. "We believe in each other, and that helps us feel united as a group. We're hoping this brings out something great by the end of the season."
Marriott, a sophomore and first-year Maroon who transferred from Alleman, has felt right at home with his new teammates.
"Right off the bat, after I told them I was going to transfer in, we played a round together at Fyre Lake (in Sherrard) and I felt right at home," he said. "This is a great group of guys."
Burlington won the team title with 304 strokes behind a 4-under par 68 from Nate Spear, with Naperville Central tallying 317 strokes to place second.
Meantime, meet host Geneseo used a score of 338 to edge Bettendorf by two strokes for fourth place. A seventh-place round of 78 by Bryson VanHoutte boosted the Maple Leafs.
"I definitely feel like there were four or five strokes I could've gained, so who knows," VanHoutte said. "I could've finished among the top two or three if I had picked up my game. If I can clean things up, it sets a good example for the team."
Sixth-place Rockridge (361) got a pair of top 10 performances from its senior duo of Drew Hall and Dan O'Neill. Hall's 78 earned him sixth place, while O'Neill's 80 enabled him to edge Geneseo's Hayden Moore for 10th via cardback tiebreaker.
"I started to figure it out toward the end, but I started out poorly and couldn't make any putts," said Hall. "I didn't have any particular goals for today. I was just hoping to play well."
O'Neill feels that that competition the Rockets faced Saturday will only help the team in the long run.
"It was a good test, with some good teams here," he said, "and a tough course that we've never played before."
For Bettendorf, sophomore Ethan Herring shot a 79 to crack the top 10 with a ninth-place finish.
"Some of the tees were a little tricky, so I was just trying to keep it in the fairways," Herring said. "My putting was really good; I got up and down quite a few times and had three birdies."
Rock Island (376) edged Western Big 6 rival Galesburg by a stroke for a sixth-place finish, led by Eli Boeye's 90 and Aaron York's 91.