Monday's IHSA boys golf sectionals

Class 3A Lockport Sectional
When and where: Monday, Nettle Creek Country Club in Morris.
Local team: Moline (Jack Curnyn, jr.; Alec DeLille, jr.; Andre Marriott, so.; Tommy Potter, jr.; Aaron Rogers, sr.; Braden Thatcher, jr.).
Local individuals: Chase Hadley, fr., Rock Island; Aaron York, sr., Rock Island
FYI: Marking the 25th anniversary of their last state-qualifying boys' golf team, the Maroons look to break that dry spell and get back to Bloomington-Normal to continue the success of a season that has produced a runner-up finish at the Western Big 6 Conference meet and last Wednesday's third-place regional showing. Along with the Rocky duo of Hadley and York, none of the individual Moline golfers have competed at state.
Up next: The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to this weekend's IHSA Class 3A state meet at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.
Class 2A Metamora Sectional
When and where: Monday, Metamora Fields Golf Club.
Local team: Geneseo (Tayt Hager, jr.; Thomas Henson, sr.; Hayden Moore, so.; Sam Robinson, jr.; Mason Steinert, sr.; Bryson VanHoutte, fr.)
Local individuals: Emmitt Brokaw, jr., Kewanee; Chaz Peed, sr., Kewanee
FYI: The regional runner-up Maple Leafs made their one and only state appearance as a full squad in 2015; none of the current Geneseo players have competed at the state meet. ... Likewise, the Boilermaker duo of Brokaw and Peed are seeking their first state appearances.
Up next: The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next weekend's IHSA Class 2A state tournament at the Weibring Golf Club in Normal.
Class 1A Porta Sectional
When and where: Monday, Shambolee Golf Course in Petersburg.
Local teams: Rockridge (Doug DeKeyrel, sr.; Drew Hall, sr.; Aiden Heymann, sr.; Cole Kuster, sr.; Dan O'Neill, sr.; Nolan Thomas, sr.), Sherrard (Andrew Boland, so.; Austin Fratzke, sr.; Clayton Matkovic, sr.; Caden West, so.; Brennan Welch, sr.; Blake Wynn, sr.)
Local individuals: Vaughn Bernhardt, sr., Orion; Carson Boelens, fr., Mercer County; Kyle Nimrick, sr., Ridgewood; Cameron Rascher, jr., Orion; Jaxson Willer, jr., Galva
FYI: Both Rockridge and Sherrard appeared at state in 2018; that was the first such experience for the Tigers, and the second for the Rockets, who also qualified in 2012. ... Among the three teams, Rockridge teammates Hall and O'Neill and Sherrard's Welch reached state as individuals in '19. ... First-time sectional winners last fall, Sherrard is coming off its first regional team title.
Among the individual players, Ridgewood's Nimrick has previous state experience with the Spartans' 2019 state squad, which placed third at that year's regional and sectional meets.
Up next: The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next weekend's IHSA Class 1A state tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.
Class 1A Byron Sectional
When and where: Today, Prairieview Golf Course.
Local teams: Fulton (Aiden Daley, sr.; Kyle Meinema, sr.; Gavyn Mendoza, sr.; Landon Meyers, jr.; Reed Owen, jr.; Ian Wiebenga, sr.), Riverdale (Parker Friant, sr.; Ethan Kiddoo, jr.; James Moorhusen, sr.; Ben Nelson, sr.; Ashton Sutton, sr.; Sam Willems, sr.
Local individuals: Mason Dykstra, sr., Morrison; Isaac Melton, sr., Morrison.
FYI: Coming off their eighth straight regional team title to go with eight consecutive Three Rivers Conference championships, the Rams now look to start a new sectional-title streak after last fall's second-place finish ended a run of three straight. Riverdale has made three of its five state trips within the past five years, winning the 1A team championship in 2017, then finishing second and third in the following seasons. ... In its first year as members of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, 2019 state qualifier Fulton won the NUIC title before finishing third at last Wednesday's Riverdale Regional.
Individually, Moorhusen and Sutton appeared at state with the Rams in 2018 and '19; the latter squad also included Nelson and Willems. ... Fulton's Wiebenga and Meyers were a part of the Steamers' state squad two years ago.
Up next: The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to next weekend's IHSA Class 1A state tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.