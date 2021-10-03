Monday's IHSA girls golf sectionals

Class 2A Washington Sectional
When and where: Today, Quail Meadows Golf Course.
Local individuals: Becca Cramer, so., Moline; Kacie Knary, sr., Moline
FYI: Both Maroons are shooting for their first appearances at the 2A state tournament. This is Knary's fourth sectional appearance, while Cramer is making her sectional debut.
Up next: The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the IHSA Class 2A state tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur.
Class 1A Geneseo Sectional
When and where: Monday, Midland Golf Club outside of Kewanee
Local teams: Geneseo (Georgia McKelvain, jr.; Addie Mills, so.; Keely Nguyen, sr.; Keely Roberts, fr.; Olivia Seei, fr.; Claire Toone, sr.); Sherrard (Elliana Danielsen, fr.; Marissa Kunzman, so.; Delaney Linskey, jr.; Lily Passno, jr.; Miranda Saylor, sr.).
Local individuals: Darby Balmer, so., Mercer County; Victoria Batey, jr., Rockridge; Lillian Dehner, jr., Rockridge; Sofia Fernandez, jr., Orion; Campbell Gustafson, sr., Alleman; Taylor Haga, jr., Galva; Mya Mirocha, jr., Kewanee; Amelia Rursch, jr., Rockridge; Gracie Russell, fr., Ridgewood
FYI: Geneseo is back in the sectional round after missing out last fall in a COVID-altered postseason; the Lady Leafs finished third at regionals in 2020, but only two teams made it through to sectionals. That was the first time Geneseo had not advanced its team out of the regional round since 2010. ... Sherrard comes in seeking a pair of firsts — its first sectional team title and its first trip to state as a full squad.
On the individual front, the only player here with previous state experience is Kewanee's Mirocha, who advanced as a part of the Boilermakers' 2019 qualifying team that finished second at regionals and third at sectionals.
Up next: The top three teams and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to this weekend's IHSA Class 1A state tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.