Moorhusen's golden repeat leads Rams to eighth straight TRAC title

PORT BYRON — A golden legacy that had linked the golfing members of Riverdale High School's graduating classes of 2018 through ’21 got another addition.
The Rams tallied 305 strokes on a breezy Tuesday afternoon at Byron Hills Golf Course to earn their eighth consecutive Three Rivers Conference team title. That meant the team's four seniors — Sam Willems, James Moorhusen, Ashton Sutton and Ben Nelson -- added their names to the list of those players who won championships in each of their four years in school.
"We had great guys who played here ahead of us and handed things down to us," Riverdale senior Sam Willems said, "and now we hope to leave this behind for the younger guys coming after us."
Including Willems, who shot an 81 to finish 10th, four Ram seniors earned top 10 finishes to help their squad finish well ahead of runner-up Sherrard (333) in the team race.
Leading that quartet was James Moorhusen, who enjoyed his own repeat performance Tuesday. Firing a 1-over par 72 on his home course, Moorhusen topped Rockridge's Drew Hall by a stroke for his second individual conference title.
"This means a lot," he said. "Walking up the 18th fairway at home, that meant a lot."
After a bumpy stretch on the par-35 front nine that included three bogeys and a double bogey, Moorhusen rallied with a 2-under back nine that included two of his four birdies.
"I wanted to put myself in position to make birdies, and if those didn't fall, I wanted to at least make pars and put pressure on (Hall)," he said. "The greens quickened up quite a bit today, and it took me a while to get acquainted with them.
"After the turn, I shot a 2-under back nine and was able to finish strong."
The fast greens and Tuesday's winds made their mark on Hall's game. Last Saturday, he tied a Rockridge 18-hole record at Byron Hills with a 68 to win the Wayne Brinkmeier Invitational.
In Tuesday's conference round, three bogeys on the back nine proved to be the Rocket senior standout's undoing as Moorhusen overtook him down the stretch for the win.
"The conditions were tougher today; Saturday was a perfect day," said Hall. "I tried to take it shot by shot, but I had a horrible par on a par-5 at No. 10, a bad bogey on 11, and on a par-5 13, I hit it in the water and took a bogey.
"It was certainly a disappointing day. It just was not my day today."
While Moorhusen outdueled Hall in the individual sweepstakes, Riverdale made sure the team standings would not be as close.
Solid rounds of 75 and 77 by seniors Ashton Sutton and Ben Nelson enabled them to finish third and fourth, respectively, as well as showcase the Rams' depth as a team.
"As a team, we're here for each other, and we know every stroke matters," said Sutton. "I learned from the guys who did it before us and came in with my group to make it eight straight, which is awesome."
For Nelson, a top 10 finish was the main goal. To crack the top 5 was an extra bonus to a very good day, one that he hopes is a prelude to next Wednesday's Class 1A regional meet back here at Byron Hills.
"It feels great," he said. "It felt like the postseason out here today, and I can't wait for next Wednesday. I just hope it's not as windy."
Welch's top 10 paces runner-up Tigers: For silver medalist Sherrard, senior Brennan Welch set the pace with a sixth-place round of 79 that included an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole.
But after shooting a 2-under 69 this past Saturday at the Brinkmeier Invite, Welch's goal of contending for a conference title was dashed by nine bogeys on his scorecard, including two doubles.
"There were definitely some shots that got away, holes that I should've had a lower score on," he said. "I knew everyone else would not score as low as we did on Saturday, and I had the mindset that I definitely could contend. That was the goal."
Boosting the Tigers in their second-place finish were top 15 showings from senior Austin Fratzke and sophomore Andrew Boland, both of whom shot 82s to finish 13th and 14th, respectively.
"We definitely have the ability to shoot the scores needed to win a championship," said Sherrard coach Brett Williams, "but having Riverdale on their home course, they're one of the toughest teams to face at home. Apart from Macomb, they're the only team to beat us all year."
Top 5 finish for Rockets: Rockridge cracked the top 5 in the team standings, with its 337 strokes putting it just one behind Spring Valley Hall (third place) and Peru St. Bede (fourth).
In addition to Hall's runner-up performance, the Rockets got top 20 efforts from the senior pair of Dan O'Neill (19th) and Cole Kuster (20th), both of whom carded 85s.
"We knew Riverdale and Sherrard would be right up there," said Rockridge coach Dana DeKeyrel. "We now know what we need to work on, and we'll be ready to go for regionals next week."