Moorhusen's golden repeat leads Rams to eighth straight TRAC title

"As a team, we're here for each other, and we know every stroke matters," said Sutton. "I learned from the guys who did it before us and came in with my group to make it eight straight, which is awesome."

For Nelson, a top 10 finish was the main goal. To crack the top 5 was an extra bonus to a very good day, one that he hopes is a prelude to next Wednesday's Class 1A regional meet back here at Byron Hills.

"It feels great," he said. "It felt like the postseason out here today, and I can't wait for next Wednesday. I just hope it's not as windy."

Welch's top 10 paces runner-up Tigers: For silver medalist Sherrard, senior Brennan Welch set the pace with a sixth-place round of 79 that included an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole.

But after shooting a 2-under 69 this past Saturday at the Brinkmeier Invite, Welch's goal of contending for a conference title was dashed by nine bogeys on his scorecard, including two doubles.

"There were definitely some shots that got away, holes that I should've had a lower score on," he said. "I knew everyone else would not score as low as we did on Saturday, and I had the mindset that I definitely could contend. That was the goal."