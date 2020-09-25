Much different season nets familiar results for Riverdale golfers

And showed their mettle. From all the players battling through a tough conference slate with Rockridge, Fulton, Erie-Prophetstown and Sterling Newman pushing hard to the off-the-course issues, it was a trying season.

“Our conference was strong this year and everybody was bringing it to these boys,” Groves said. “Everybody was bringing their A-game against them. They really held off a lot of close matches and really grinded out some rounds that individually they might not have been particularly thrilled about, but they focused on that team score and we were able to pull through and win. It was pretty cool.”

The only drawback to another storybook season is the fact that it appears there will not be a state championship weekend this year.

The IHSA has limited the state series to regional and sectional events. The Rams travel to Oregon for their regional along with many TRAC teams.

For this bunch, it is focusing on one meet at a time — even if there is no shot at a fourth straight state trophy.

“Our goal at the beginning of the year was to win whatever postseason we were going to have,” Moorhusen said. “Right now, it looks like we’re going to have a regional and sectional and our goal is to win both of those and if we have a state (meet) our goal is to win that as well.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.