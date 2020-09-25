Much different season nets familiar results for Riverdale golfers

PORT BYRON — As unusual as some things may have been this fall, at least one thing remained the same — the Riverdale boys’ golf team added to its string of Three Rivers Athletic Conference titles.
But even the program’s seventh straight league crown had a uniqueness to it. Instead of the Rams winning the one-day TRAC meet to grab the title, it took a series of dual-meet victories over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic-altered season to get the job done.
The Rams put the finishing touches on their Three Rivers title on Tuesday with a home triangular win over Rockridge and Sterling Newman. They then closed out a 13-0 regular-season dual-meet run with a 170-171 victory over Alleman on Wednesday at Indian Bluff Golf Course.
“It was sweet that we had another undefeated season as a team,” junior Ashton Sutton said. “We all had our ups and downs but were all there for each other going through this weird season.”
And there was plenty of weirdness the Rams had to deal with.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit real close to home as coach Trent Groves tested positive for coronavirus and had to be quarantined, delaying the start of the season. Then he and his wife welcomed their first child into the world and he missed more time. That left assistant coach Jason Dennhardt in charge for a good chunk of the season and at busy times, including organizing the team’s annual Wayne Brinkmeier Invitational.
And there was the altered format for the season with the league title being decided via smaller meets and not a one-day conference tournament shootout.
The Rams also did it without relying on a true No. 1, which had been a constant during their success in this streak, which included three straight IHSA Class 1A state trophies for top three finishes in the state.
Instead, they relied on balance — especially from the junior class — as Sutton and classmates James Moorhusen, Sam Willems and Ben Nelson, along with senior Hayden Musser, have all shuffled to the top of the board at some point this season.
“We’ve got guys that can go low any day of the week,” Moorhusen said. “We haven’t had any one guy who has gone deep every single meet, but every single time we’ve had one guy that has brought in a good score for us.
“And our team chemistry is just so solid. All of our guys are so strong together and we finish well together.”
And that has led to more gratifying results that added to the past successes.
“It may be satisfying in a different way in the fact that the guys had to deal with a lot of … I don’t know if adversity is the right word, but a lot of different things going on in their season,” Groves said. “They rolled with it really well.”
And showed their mettle. From all the players battling through a tough conference slate with Rockridge, Fulton, Erie-Prophetstown and Sterling Newman pushing hard to the off-the-course issues, it was a trying season.
“Our conference was strong this year and everybody was bringing it to these boys,” Groves said. “Everybody was bringing their A-game against them. They really held off a lot of close matches and really grinded out some rounds that individually they might not have been particularly thrilled about, but they focused on that team score and we were able to pull through and win. It was pretty cool.”
The only drawback to another storybook season is the fact that it appears there will not be a state championship weekend this year.
The IHSA has limited the state series to regional and sectional events. The Rams travel to Oregon for their regional along with many TRAC teams.
For this bunch, it is focusing on one meet at a time — even if there is no shot at a fourth straight state trophy.
“Our goal at the beginning of the year was to win whatever postseason we were going to have,” Moorhusen said. “Right now, it looks like we’re going to have a regional and sectional and our goal is to win both of those and if we have a state (meet) our goal is to win that as well.”
