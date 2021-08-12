Next in line: Ryan Hansen keeps Kewanee golf coaching lineage alive

Hansen's ties to the Kewanee girls' golf squad also include his younger sister Riley, a three-time top 10 state individual medalist who was the 1A runner-up in the fall of 2017. Now a sophomore at Western Illinois University in Macomb, Riley Hansen helped lead the Boilermakers to their TRAC title and state run two years ago.

During his own prep career, Ryan was a three-time sectional participant (twice in 1A) who qualified for the 2A state meet as a senior in the fall of ’15, finishing tied for 57th place.

"I've been around this a long time, and I want to keep them at where they can succeed," Hansen said of this year's Kewanee girls' squad, which only lost Natalie Yepsen to graduation and junior Emma Crofton to the Boilermaker volleyball squad, which had its season moved to the spring last year.

"We're looking at having a very good season. Everyone's already doing well and showing a lot of potential."

Leading the way for the Boilermakers is junior and reigning 1A individual regional champion Mya Mirocha, who tied Yepsen for 15th at last fall's Rock Falls Sectional. Junior Aspen Schwickeroth and sophomores Eleanor Burkhart and Hope Peed look to bolster the Kewanee lineup.

"Our main goal is to try to do even better than last year, win both the Three Rivers and regionals and try to get back to state," Hansen said. "You play to win once you get there, but you've got to get to state to start with. Right now, we've got a ton of potential to exceed what the past few teams have done."

