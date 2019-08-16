On the strength of being the only team to have two golfers break 80, Pleasant Valley topped the Muskie Invitational Friday at Geneva Golf and Country Club.
The Spartans were paced by Jack Roemer's 78, which was good enough to place the junior, who tied for sixth at last season's 4A state tournament, in a tie for second. Junior Jack Dumas, who placed one spot behind Roemer at state last season, shot a 79 for PV, which totaled 332 strokes to win by six.
Individually, however, no one came close to Assumption's Evan Lystuik. The senior shot a 74 to win medalist honors by four shots.
Lystuik's big round helped propel Assumption into second place at the meet with a 338 team score.
The hosting Muskies, led by a 78 by James Solt, also scored 338, but dropped the tiebreaker to Assumption to finish third.
Bettendorf's David Schwartz joined Roemer and Solt in the five-way tie for second, and his 78 helped the Bulldogs to a score of 359, good for fifth in the team standings.
Clinton (7th), North Scott (8th) and Davenport North (10th) also placed in the top 10 in the team standings.