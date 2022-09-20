 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BOYS GOLF | WESTERN BIG 6 CONFERENCE MEET

PREP BOYS GOLF: Moline ends WB6 title drought

  Updated
GALESBURG — It was a historic day for the Moline High School boys golf team on Monday.

With three players finishing among the Top 10 individuals, the Maroons won their first outright Western Big 6 Conference title since 1998.

“It’s been a while, there’s no doubt about it,” said Moline coach Max Haverland after the team victory at Galesburg’s Bunker Links Golf Course.

Senior Jack Curnyn led the Maroons with a second-place individual finish after carding an even-par 71. Freshman Greer Peters was solo fourth with a 74 to join Curnyn as an All-Western Big 6 first-team selection. Senior Braden Thatcher (78) tied for ninth to earn second-team All-WB6 recognition, and junior Andre Marriott just missed second-team honors, finishing T13 with an 82.

That gave the Maroons a 305 team total — their third-best team score of the season — and allowed for a 10-stroke victory over runner-up Geneseo’s 315. Host Galesburg followed with a 317 ahead of Quincy (319), Sterling (337), Rock Island (351) and Alleman (419) in the team standings.

“It’s really cool,” said Curnyn of helping the Maroons to their first team title since a 2011 share with Galesburg at Short Hills Country Club in East Moline. “As a team, this was definitely a big goal of ours.

“Coming in, we knew Geneseo had played good all year. We came together and had a good day. It’s fun to get a conference championship.”

Galesburg senior Jason Runbom won individual medalist honors. After two straight silver-medal finishes, Runbom’s 4-under 67 did the trick for his first Big 6 title. He opened the round with three straight birdies and closed with two more on 17 and 18 to offset his lone bogey on the par-4 eighth hole.

Curnyn tried to keep pace but started with five pars before a bogey on No. 6. He responded with birdies on 10 and 11 and parred in until finishing with a bogey on No. 18 and still logging his best round on that course.

“I putted the ball well today,” said Curnyn, who added he avoided three-putting in the round. “I was able to hit some really good shots; my driver wasn’t great … but my wedge game was also good so even if I did have a bad shot I was able to make for it.”

Geneseo, who had been the hot team all fall in the metro area and finished with an undefeated dual-meet season, had two All-Big 6 performers. Junior Hayden Moore (72) finished third individually for first-team honors and senior Tayt Hager (78) was in the three-way tie for ninth that earned him a second-team nod.

Rock Island sophomore Chase Hadley finished tied for fifth, overcoming a triple bogey to card a solid 75 and earn first-team All-Big 6 honors.

The team title was a huge lift for the Maroons, who featured three seniors, two juniors and the freshman in their lineup.

“Us seniors had come up short the past few years,” said Curnyn of Moline runner-up team finishes. “There was extra motivation there, for sure. We just knew if we could all put together a good round that we would be competitive.”

