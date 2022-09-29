Prep girls golf: Geneseo leads local girls in regional action

There was a major area representation atop the leaderboard at Thursday’s Class 1A Rock Falls Regional at Deer Valley Golf Course.

For a while, Geneseo High School girls golf coach Jon Murray was worried his team wouldn't factor among that group.

As it turned out, the Maple Leafs took the team victory by carding a 382 score, beating regional rivals Kewanee (406) and Dixon (421). Those three teams advance to Monday’s Kewanee Sectional at Baker Park Golf Course.

The Maple Leafs had five players finish among the top 12. Sophomore Keely Roberts led the Leafs with a fifth-place 87. Senior Georgia McKelvain (97) and junior Addie Mills (98) followed in eighth and ninth place, respectively. Junior Taylor VanHoutte (100) tied for 10th and sophomore Olivia Seei (102) placed 12th.

“It definitely feels pretty good, especially after the way we started,” Murray said after winning his fifth regional crown since 2017. “About seven, eight holes in, pretty much the whole front nine, I thought 'Oh, no; we’re not even going to get out, not even get third.’

"It was rough. I’m really proud of the way they were able to gather themselves and regroup and get back on track and finish strong, That’s what saved us.”

Individually, Ridgewood sophomore Gracie Russell carded three birdies in a 4-over round of 76 to top Kewanee senior Mya Mirocha by a stroke. Mirocha made a gallant closing effort to catch Russell, carding two of her three birdies on the final two holes that helped offset a bogey on No. 16.

Russell parred her final two holes after also bogeying No. 16.

Orion High School senior Sofia Fernandez placed fourth with a round of 85 that included one birdie and seven pars. She will be joined by teammate Emily Olson, who tied Morrison’s Sarah Wetzell for the final advancing individual spot with a 115 and surviving a four-for-two playoff that lasted two holes.

Alleman sophomore Cecelia Neisis advanced to Monday’s Baker Park action by placing 16th with a 107. She was the seventh individual qualifier. Alleman junior Samantha Klauer lost out in that playoff.

Rockridge 2nd at Canton: There were lots of good battles both in the team race — where the Rockridge Rockets survived and advanced — and among the individuals at the Class 1A Canton Regional at Wee-Ma-Tuk Country Club.

The Macomb Bombers topped the 13-team field with a 349 score ahead of Rockridge (352) and the hosting Canton Giants (355). United (397), Sherrard (413) and Mercer County (413) followed in the team race.

Individually, Rockridge junior Hannah Graves shot 81 to earn runner-up honors behind Canton senior Ryleigh Moser’s 76. She carded one birdie to go with nine pars in her 9-over round.

Sophomore Neva Graves added an 88 to place sixth with Amelia Rursch carding a 90 to tie for eighth with Sherrard junior Marissa Kunzman, an individual advancer.

Rockridge’s fourth score was sophomore Cloee Slaight’s 93.

Mercer County junior Darby Balmer placed 10th with a 91 to advance as an individual to Baker Park. Sherrard sophomore Alyssa Layer also advanced with a 98.

Class 2A

Three Maroons reach sectional: The Moline High School girls team might want to petition the IHSA to have scores on the iwanamaker app stand as official.

As it turned out, a glitch gave the Maroons false hope of advancing from the Peoria Richwoods Regional as a team. The results showed the Maroons in third place behind Western Big 6 Conference team champ Quincy (334) and Pekin (344). The Maroons had a 382 team total.

The problem with that was both Dunlap (371) and Galesburg (372) were inaccurately listed behind the Maroons.

That issue was resolved and instead of advancing the team to Monday’s O’Fallon Sectional via a third-place finish, three Moline individuals will compete in at least one more tournament this season.

Moline's threesome all placed in the top 20 and that was good enough to earn Monday tee times at Far Oaks Golf Club. Junior Becca Cramer led the Maroons with 90 which placed her 10th. Senior Sarah Spurgetis tied for 12th with a 92 and classmate Paige Melton shot 97 to finish 20th.

Rock Island, the only other local Class 2A school competing, did not have any advancers. Junior Chloe Turner’s 100 missed out on being one of the 10 individual qualifiers by two strokes.

Quincy standouts Saya Geisendorfer, a senior, and sophomore Sophia Gold shared medalist honors with 78s.