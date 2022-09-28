PREP GOLF: Maple Leafs, Steamers win regional golf titles

It was hardly a home-course advantage, but the Geneseo High School boys golf team made itself right at home hosting its own IHSA Class 2A regional on Wednesday.

Playing at Valley View Club in Cambridge, the Maple Leafs placed four players in the top 10 to win just their third boys' regional title in school history and the first since 2015.

Geneseo’s top four players all shot 82 or better to lead the team to a 321 score and a five-stroke victory over Western Big 6 Conference foe Galesburg (326). Dunlap was third at 341.

Junior Hayden Moore led the Leafs with a 5-over 77 that tied him for third individually. Sophomore Bryson VanHoutte and senior Tayt Hager tied for seventh with 81s and senior Sam Robinson tied for 10th with an 82.

“We’ve ridden the scores of those four boys all the way through and they played through some tough conditions on a sneaky-tough course out at Valley View and we were able to pull it out at the end with a tough Galesburg team on our heels,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said.

According to Hardison, the favored Maple Leafs had to finish strong in order to log the team victory on a cool, breezy day.

“What I really liked was that we were down a couple of strokes with six holes to go and we got to each of the four boys and talked about the situation and how it became a match-play situation playing with Galesburg,” Hardison said. “We had to make up two strokes between the four of them in the last five holes and we were able to actually make up seven strokes.”

The Maple Leafs will be one of the favorites again on Monday in the Limestone Sectional at Coyote Creek Golf Course in Bartonville as they shoot for their first state team trip since the 2015 team placed eighth at state.

Galesburg’s Jason Runbom followed last week’s Big 6 individual title with medalist honors as he carded a 2-under 70 for a five-shot victory over Dunlap’s Eli Fitzgerald.

Class 3A

Maroons move on: The long trip across the state to the Class 3A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional was worth it for the two Quad-Cities entrants there.

Moline High School’s team shot a 322 to place second and advance to next week’s O’Fallon Sectional. Rock Island also advanced a pair of individuals.

Pekin won the team title with a 312 score.

Freshman Greer Peters led the Maroons with a runner-up finish as he carded a 75. Junior Andre Marriott tied for fifth with an 80 and senior Jack Curnyn tied for 11th with 82.

Two Rock Island golfers advanced by being among the top 10 individuals not on an advancing team. Sophomores Chase Hadley (84) and Carson Banks (86) kept alive their seasons for spots in Monday's O’Fallon Sectional.

Class 1A

Three area teams advance: There will be a distinct local flavor for next week’s Riverdale Sectional at TPC Deere run.

Ironically, the hosting Rams will not be one of the teams competing as their string of four straight state appearances ended with a fifth-place finish at the Oregon Regional. However, the young Rams squad did qualify their top four finishers for sectional as they were among the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team.

A number of local schools will be represented in Monday's event at the par-71 facility in Silvis.

Sherrard (340), Monmouth-Roseville (360) and Mercer County (380) earned the top three team spots out of the Monmouth-Roseville Regional at Gibson Woods Golf Course in Monmouth and advanced to Deere Run.

Knoxville’s Titus Cramer earned medalist honors with a 75, but he was followed by three locals in Mercer County’s Carson Boelens (78), Sherrard’s Caden West (81) and Orion’s Cameron Rascher (81), who advanced as an individual.

Ridgewood’s Brenden Bolduc (85) placed eighth overall and also advanced as an individual.

Coach Mitch VanZuiden’s Fulton Steamers used a strong finish on the closing nine to win the Galena Regional at the Galena Golf Club. Led by Landon Meyers’ medalist round of 82, the Steamers posted a 347 score to top River Ridge by two strokes for the school’s seventh regional title, the first since 2019. Meyers had plenty of support as Jacob Voss and Reed Owen were in a tie for fifth, shooting 86.

“We didn’t play the best on the front 9, but came through on the back 9,” said VanZuiden, noting his club was nine strokes back early in the round.

Riverdale will have its youthful future on display at the home of the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic. All four of Riverdale’s advancers out of the Oregon Regional are either freshmen or sophomores.

Freshmen Braden Janicki (84), Blake Sutton (86) and Mason Smyser (87) along with sophomore Aidan Dorathy (87) advanced as individuals. Riverdale's 344 team score was just eight strokes shy of earning third place and a team sectional berth.

Rockford Lutheran (326), Byron (327) and Rockford Christian (336) took the three advancing team spots with Sterling Newman (340) placing fourth. Erie-Prophetstown and Morrison did not have any advancers.