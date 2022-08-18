PREP GOLF: Moline, Geneseo boys have sights set on big seasons

The Moline High School boys golf team had a historic season last fall led by Western Big 6 Conference individual medalist Aaron Rogers and sectional medalist Tommy Potter.

However, neither standout is in the program this fall — Rogers having graduated and taken his game to Augustana College and Potter opting to finish his schooling online, according to school officials.

But that in no way has lowered the expectations within the Maroons program this fall.

“We’ll be competitive,” eighth-year Moline coach Max Haverland said. “We’ll compete with just about anybody in the area. ... Once you get to the state tourney and the sectional, that’s a whole other ball game.”

On paper, it appears as if the Maroons, a well-stocked Geneseo Maple Leafs bunch and defending team champion Quincy will be the teams to watch in the Western Big 6 Conference boys race this season.

Those in the Geneseo program would love to replicate Moline’s 2021 accomplishment and finish on the final weekend of the season at the state meet. The Maple Leafs have not made a state team appearance since placing eighth in Class 2A in the fall of 2015.

Coach Scott Hardison is optimistic regarding this team’s success — as well as the future of the program that has 25 players on the roster, just seven being seniors.

“This is my largest non-COVID-year team,” said Hardison, who had 42 kids in 2020 when other fall sports were shelved until the spring. “We’ve got some players and what’s really nice is we have a lot of competition for our No. 6 varsity spot and we have a lot of competition at the end of our JV lineup with the younger kids.”

The Maple Leafs have had two home duals so far and are a cumulative 1-over par for their counting scores in those.

Geneseo has been led by top returner Hayden Moore, a junior, and No. 2 man Bryson VanHoutte, a sophomore, as well as seniors Tayt Hager and Sam Robinson.

“I think we are definitely in the mix to win conference; that’s our goal is to win the conference title,” Hardison said. “I think we’re a regional-championship type team in 2A depending upon who lands in what regionals, and compete for a sectional title to get to state.”

If anything, a trip to the IHSA Class 3A state meet last fall at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington has left the Maroons even hungrier and looking for more.

“Yeah, I think they realized last year they could hold their own,” Haverland said. “I think they might have been a little surprised to make it as far as they did.

“But they realize now that they can do it and they earned it.”

Even with the personnel changes, Moline still returns a squad featuring plenty of depth and experience. Seniors Jack Curnyn, Braden Thatcher and Alec DeLille return along with junior Andre Marriott.

Marriott survived the 18-hole cut at last year’s state meet along with Potter and picked up two rounds of state experience, which should be very beneficial this fall. Haverland said his players have shown a bit more maturity and golf sense on the course so far this season.

The Maroons already have logged an attention-grabbing victory, winning the 18-team Peoria Notre Dame Invitational at Kellogg Golf Course earlier this week.

In that victory, freshman Greer Peters earned medalist honors with a 2-under 70; Curnyn shared third with an even-par 72.

“He can really think his way through a round of golf,” Haverland said of Peters, who has solidified a top-five spot on the Moline roster.

Haverland was pleased with Monday’s outing from his club.

“It says a lot,” he noted. “Our first tournament was last Thursday at the Den and it didn’t go as well as we had hoped. I was glad to see them bounce back and play a little better golf.”

Adding even more optimism was that the Maroons took the team title with a fifth-score tiebreaker.

“You never really want to get to a fifth score, but it’s nice when you can count on that fifth score to break a tie,” Haverland said.

Moline and Geneseo have a dual meet looming and Hardison said that they will be at a few of the same Saturday invitationals so they should be familiar with each other by the time the Big 6 Meet at Bunker Links in Galesburg rolls around.

News and notes

New coaches: There is three new golf coaches for our local schools this fall.

Two of the new coaches are on the girls side where Julie Hudnall has taken over at Rock Island after Shari Thompson retired and Tom Quinlin now leads the Moline Maroons.

Mike Mihm has taken over the rebuild of the Alleman boys’ program.

New venues: Geneseo’s boys golf team is in its second year hosting home dual meets at Country View Golf Course.

Hardison said no longer playing at Sugar Maple Golf Course in Geneseo allowed for an exciting change for its own Geneseo Invitational.

This year, the 12-team gathering scheduled for Aug. 27 will be held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

“My athletic director said that with the money we saved in moving home courses we could spend extra on our invitational and really took care of us. I really appreciated that,” Hardison said. “That’ll be a lot of fun for the kids.”

Five Big 6 schools — Geneseo, Moline, Rock Island, Sterling and Galesburg — will be represented. Iowa-side entrants include Bettendorf and Burlington. Macomb, Naperville Central, Ottawa, Ridgewood and Rochelle round out the field.

“Jeff and Kelley Timmerman have been phenomenal at Country View and treat us like kings,” Hardison said. “They don’t have a driving range and things like that, but they have been great to us.”