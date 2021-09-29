Prep golf roundup: Moline advances to sectionals

The Maple Leafs were led by senior Mason Steinert, who shot a 78 and placed second at regionals for the second year in a row.

“He is a gamer,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. "This is his favorite time of the year. He figures out how to get around these courses. He is the senior leader on our team. He is very steady. He isn’t flashy, but he lets his game do the talking. For a second year in a row he really showed how great he can be.”

Geneseo shot a 328 team score, just two strokes behind Peoria Richwoods for the regional title. It was a tournament filled with competitive teams that all had to battle for a top three spot.

“Coming into the regional, it was really a five-team race for those three spots,” Hardison said. “Dunlap has usually had the lowest scores, and we knew Richwoods, Galesburg and Peoria Notre Dame all had a chance of advancing.”

The Maple Leafs beat Dunlap by one stroke, but ended up comfortably defeating Galesburg and Peoria Notre Dame, which finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

“We had a solid up and down game today,” Hardison said. “I think everybody had a couple of bad holes today, but we were able to put them behind us and post solid numbers as a team.”