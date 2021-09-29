Prep golf roundup: Moline advances to sectionals

NORMAL — Moline High School boys golf coach Max Haverland had done the math and figured his team had a decent chance to place among the top three schools at Wednesday’s Normal Community Class 3A Regional gathering at Ironwood Golf Course.
His math proved prophetic, although the Maroons used a different set of numerals to advance to Monday’s Class 3A Lockport Sectional that is being held in Morris.
Junior Tommy Potter led the Maroons with a 73 and classmate Alec DeLillie carded his competitive low round of 75 to pace the Maroons to a third-place finish and the final team spot to advance to Monday’s gathering at the Creek Course at Morris Country Club.
The Maroons posted a 313 score that came in behind team champ Pekin (296) and Normal Community (311). The Maroons had a 10-stroke margin ahead of fourth-place Minooka (323).
Rock Island will also be represented at Monday’s sectional gathering as freshman Chase Hadley (11th, 78) and senior Aaron York (27th, 86) advanced among the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team.
DeLillie was a huge catalyst for the Maroons as Western Big 6 Conference individual champ Aaron Rogers had some early struggles, according to Haverland, and finished with an 84, which matched junior Braden Thatcher’s score as those counting toward the team score.
“Alec has been hitting the ball really, really well lately,” Haverland said. “He did everything he needed to do today. He had a couple of three-putts on the back nine, but didn’t let those bother him.
“It’s been a weird year. We’ve taken our fifth and sixth guys scores quite a bit recently. It’s a good thing to have those in our back pocket.”
It was also a bit of a breakthrough day for both Rocky golfers. Coach Craig Sharp said both Hadley and York improved on their season-best rounds by four or five strokes.
"To have two guys shoot their best rounds of the year is pretty awesome," Sharp said. "It's nice when people play their best in the most important meet of the year."
York had to buckle down on his final hole to earn his sectional berth, according to Sharp.
"Aaron was going to make it through easily and then had a quadruple bogey nine on the 17th hole," Sharp said. "He stepped up to the par-4 18th and hit a drive that ended up two feet from the green. He knew all he needed was a par and that's what he finished with."
Geneseo boys second at Kewanee Regional
The Geneseo High School boys’ golf team placed second at the IHSA 2A Kewanee Regional at Baker Park Golf Course on Wednesday to earn a spot in Monday's 2A Metamora Sectional at Metamora Fields Golf Club.
The Maple Leafs were led by senior Mason Steinert, who shot a 78 and placed second at regionals for the second year in a row.
“He is a gamer,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. "This is his favorite time of the year. He figures out how to get around these courses. He is the senior leader on our team. He is very steady. He isn’t flashy, but he lets his game do the talking. For a second year in a row he really showed how great he can be.”
Geneseo shot a 328 team score, just two strokes behind Peoria Richwoods for the regional title. It was a tournament filled with competitive teams that all had to battle for a top three spot.
“Coming into the regional, it was really a five-team race for those three spots,” Hardison said. “Dunlap has usually had the lowest scores, and we knew Richwoods, Galesburg and Peoria Notre Dame all had a chance of advancing.”
The Maple Leafs beat Dunlap by one stroke, but ended up comfortably defeating Galesburg and Peoria Notre Dame, which finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
“We had a solid up and down game today,” Hardison said. “I think everybody had a couple of bad holes today, but we were able to put them behind us and post solid numbers as a team.”
It was also a great day for Kewanee senior Chaz Peed. He finished in a tie for second with a 78 and advances individually to sectionals. As a team, Kewanee finished seventh with a score of 376.