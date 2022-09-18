PREP GOLF: Western Big 6 Golf Meets contested this week

WESTERN BIG 6 GOLF MEETS

Girls championship: Monday, 10 a.m., Midland Golf Club, Kewanee. Geneseo High School is hosting.

Boys championship: Tuesday, 10 a.m., Bunker Links Golf Course, Galesburg. Galesburg High School is hosting.

Honors: The top 12 individuals will be recognized as all-conference performers. The top six individuals will be named to the league's first team and the next six will be second team.

Girls storylines: The Quincy High School team looks to continue its league supremacy. The Blue Devils have won six straight league titles and No. 7 could be nothing more than a formality in the seven-team field. … Quincy’s Sophia Gold is back to defend her Big 6 crown and the Blue Devils — who won the Macomb Invitational over the weekend — also return 2021 bronze medalist Saya Geisendorfer. … Moline’s Sarah Spurgetis earned all-conference honors last season (T11) and leads the Maroons along with Becca Cramer and Paige Melton. … Geneseo’s Keely Roberts is a returning All-WB6 performer and she looks to improve on her T11 finish in 2021. The Maple Leafs have also been led by Addie Mills much of the season.

Boys storylines: There should be much more intrigue in the boys competition as Geneseo, Moline, Quincy and Galesburg should battle with Rock Island trying to show that continued improvement throughout the season could pay off. … Geneseo had an undefeated dual-meet season, but Moline led the four Big 6 teams (Geneseo, Quincy, RI) at this past weekend’s Pekin Invitational 36-hole event. Moline’s Andre Marriott placed fourth individually in that, so comes in with some form. … Individually, there are a number of players capable of earning all-conference honors. Galesburg’s Jason Runbom, Big 6 runner-up the last two years, carded a 31 at Lake Bracken in a triangular this past week and is one of the favorites for the individual 18-hole crown. Geneseo junior Hayden Moore and sophomore Bryson VanHoutte have been consistent all season in leading the Leafs with below-par scores and Moline’s Marriott, Jack Curnyn and Greer Peters have had solid seasons up to this point as has Quincy’s Gabriel Gold.

-- Tom Johnston