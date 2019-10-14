Boys golf
Alleman triumphs: Rock Island Alleman had four players shoot in the 80s as it claimed the championship of the Brown County Sectional and qualified for the Illinois Class 1A state golf meet.
Luke Lofgren and Drew Coleman each shot 80 for the Pioneers with A.J. Shoemaker adding an 83 and Jack Janssen an 89.
Ridgewood, led by Thomas Bumann’s 81, also qualified with a third-place team finish.
Drew Hall of Rockridge tied for medalist honors with a 74, but lost a playoff to Weston Walker of Peoria Christian. In addition to Hall, other local individuals qualifying for state were Brennen Welch of Sherrard (81), Evan Earl of Sherrard (83) and Dan O'Neill of Rockridge (83).
Riverdale prevails: Led by Ryan Bussert’s 79, Riverdale won the championship of the Class 1A Freeport Aquin Sectional by a single stroke.
The Rams finished with a 336 to edge Winnetka North Shore Country Day. Ashton Sutton added an 82 for Riverdale.
Fulton finished third in the team standings with a 341, thanks to scores of 81 by Andrew Schrader and Ian Wiebenga.
Wiemers advances: Moline’s Drew Wiemers qualified for the Class 3A state golf meet Monday by shooting a 38 at the Pekin Sectional.
Wiemers ended up tied for fifth as Lockport’s Ben Sluzas took medalist honors with a 71.
Girls golf
Kewanee qualifies: Kewanee advanced to the Class 1A state meet with a third-place finish in the Peru St. Bede Sectional.
Riley Hansen led the Boilermakers with a 74.
Geneseo, which finished fifth, had one individual advance as Eryn Murray carded an 83. Rock Island Alleman took 12th.
Volleyball
Bettendorf 3, Central 0: Breanna VerMeer recorded eight kills and three Bettendorf players combined for 10 service aces as the Bulldogs rolled to a three-set victory over Davenport Central in Mississippi Athletic Conference volleyball action Monday night.
Bettendorf (18-10, 4-3 MAC), won the first game 25-13, then followed that with 25-17 and 2522 victories. Riley Deere added 12 digs for the Bulldogs.
Central (5-15, 2-5 MAC) also got 12 digs from Lindsey Smith and six aces from Miya Wilkins.