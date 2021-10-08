PV boys in the hunt at Class 4A state golf

While those two put up the best rounds of the day, they weren’t enough to get the Rockridge team into Saturday’s final round as the Rockets fell a stroke short of making the cut as a team into Saturday's final round. Eight of the 12 teams at state made it to Saturday’s final 18 holes and the Rockets tied for ninth with a 324 team score that Hall said was the team’s best of the season.

Riverdale (321) and Sherrard (323) were on the good side of the cut, barely, finishing Friday's round in sixth place and tied for seventh, respectively.

Riverdale’s Rams are shooting for their fourth straight team trophy but have some work to do to catch Vandalia (302), Elmhurst IC Catholic (306) and North Shore Country Day (308) who hold the three placing spots after Day 1. The Rams were led by senior James Moorhusen, who carded a 6-over 78 and sits tied for 25th.

Sectional champ Sherrard was paced by senior Brennan Welch’s 5-over 75 that had him in a five-way tie for 20th.

It was mixed results in Class 3A for the Moline High School boys golf team at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington on Friday.

The Maroons carded a 320 team score and were not among the eight teams to make the cut into Saturday’s final round. That number fell at 300.

However, the Maroons did have two individuals advance by virtue of being among the top 40 golfers not on an advancing team. Junior Tommy Potter carded a 3-over 75 that left him tied for 38th individually, and sophomore Andre Marriott also advanced to Saturday’s final round with a 79 that left him tied for 72nd place.

