PV boys in the hunt at Class 4A state golf

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Pleasant Valley High School boys golf team watched Friday afternoon as the leaderboard slowly and steadily changed as the holes to the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament clicked off at Beaver Hills Country Club.
By the time all the teams had finished, the Spartans found themselves tied for third in the 12-school team race.
PV carded a 305 team scores on the par-72 Beaver Hills layout to sit behind Cedar Falls (295) and Waukee (304) heading into Saturday’s final 18 holes.
“We’re still in the sniffing zone, so we have a chance,” said PV coach Mike Nedelcoff, noting Cedar Falls, which has led the state in scoring average, is playing on its home course. “We get to play with the leaders tomorrow and that’s always nice.”
The Spartans were led individually by senior Nathan Tillman’s 2-under 70 that has him tied for sixth. He was one of seven golfers to shoot under-par scores on the rain-softened layout with five of those being 3-under 69s that share the midway lead.
On a calm, sunny day, PV also got scoring rounds from junior Sam Johnson (T18, 77), junior Jack Kilstrom (T24, 78) and junior Connor Borbeck (T36, 80).
For Tillman, that was his prep-best round, according to Nedelcoff.
“One shot out of the lead at the state 4A competition, that’s pretty good,” said Nedelcoff. “Nathan had a tremendous round. … It was solid. It wasn’t a matter of him throwing a bunch of bombs in.”
Tillman birdied his opening hole of the day and gave that back with a bogey on No. 9. He then finished with birdies on 15 and 17.
The other three Spartans whose scores counted all had their ups and downs, according to the coach.
Johnson carded bogeys on 13 and 15 and a double on 18. Kilstrom was 4-over par after four holes and played 2-over his final 14 holes. Borbeck, who has only been playing for a couple of years according to his coach, finished five-over on his last six holes, including a double on 18.
“The boys all played OK,” he said. “But we left a few shots out there.”
Illinois state tourney
Rockridge's Hall tied atop 1A field: Drew Hall wasn’t bashful talking about the possibility of winning the Class 1A boys state golf individual title ahead of the two-day meet.
On Friday, the Rockridge High School senior went out and showed he was ready to do just that, firing a 2-under par 70 at Prairie Vista Golf Course to share the individual lead after Day 1 of the 36-hole event in Bloomington.
Hall and fellow Rockridge senior Dan O’Neill led the large local contingent at Prairie Vista. O’Neill sits in a seven-man tie for 10th place after carding an opening 3-over 75.
While those two put up the best rounds of the day, they weren’t enough to get the Rockridge team into Saturday’s final round as the Rockets fell a stroke short of making the cut as a team into Saturday's final round. Eight of the 12 teams at state made it to Saturday’s final 18 holes and the Rockets tied for ninth with a 324 team score that Hall said was the team’s best of the season.
Riverdale (321) and Sherrard (323) were on the good side of the cut, barely, finishing Friday's round in sixth place and tied for seventh, respectively.
Riverdale’s Rams are shooting for their fourth straight team trophy but have some work to do to catch Vandalia (302), Elmhurst IC Catholic (306) and North Shore Country Day (308) who hold the three placing spots after Day 1. The Rams were led by senior James Moorhusen, who carded a 6-over 78 and sits tied for 25th.
Sectional champ Sherrard was paced by senior Brennan Welch’s 5-over 75 that had him in a five-way tie for 20th.
It was mixed results in Class 3A for the Moline High School boys golf team at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington on Friday.
The Maroons carded a 320 team score and were not among the eight teams to make the cut into Saturday’s final round. That number fell at 300.
However, the Maroons did have two individuals advance by virtue of being among the top 40 golfers not on an advancing team. Junior Tommy Potter carded a 3-over 75 that left him tied for 38th individually, and sophomore Andre Marriott also advanced to Saturday’s final round with a 79 that left him tied for 72nd place.