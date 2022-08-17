PV hopes depth can lead it to another strong season

LONG GROVE — For the past five seasons, the Mississippi Athletic Conference has been dominated by Pleasant Valley boys golf.

Over that stretch, the Spartans have featured some big names like Jack Roemer, Jack Dumas and Nathan Tillman, the latter two currently playing at the college level.

This season, what PV might lack in star power it more than makes up for with depth.

Through three events this season, the Spartans have had three different players lead the team to three straight second-place finishes.

Ethan Blomme shot a 76 at the Muscatine Invitational to open the season, Owen Wright fired a 71 at Monday's Blue Top Ridge Invite at Riverside, and Andrew Tillman posted a 73 at Wednesday's Lancer Invitational at Glynns Creek, again leading the Spartans to second as a team with a score of 299, two shots behind Johnston.

And the Spartans still have Sam Johnson, who finished 10th at last year's state meet and has carded three rounds in the 70s so far this season, including a 74 Wednesday.

"Our team is very solid this year. When someone plays not the greatest, another player is able to step in and do the job," said Tillman, who finished fourth overall. "Even though we've been losing some great players, we have players that are getting better and can step in when we need them to."

Through the first three events, Pleasant Valley has had six different players contribute to the overall team score, which takes into account the four best scores of the day.

Wednesday, the Spartans had five players shoot in the 70s, a feat only matched by Johnston and Dubuque Wahlert, which finished third at 305.

After finishing second at three of the last four state meets, the Spartans feel that depth can carry them to another strong showing at the Oct. 3 district meet, and ideally the state meet, scheduled for Oct. 7-8 at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.

"Depth is something that we've built over time and it's showing," PV head coach Mike Nedelcoff said. "In the bigger events, your better players, on harder golf courses, are not going to shoot 66. So you need to have that depth. We've had really good teams and the kids have worked hard in the past, we have more depth this year. Whether that is going to be enough, I don't know. There are a lot of good teams around the state."

Even though PV has plenty of depth, there are several teams that have shown capable of pushing the Spartans this season.

At last week's Muscatine Invite, PV edged Central DeWitt by three strokes and North Scott by four.

There was much more distance at Monday's Blue Top Ridge, the Spartans 27 shots clear of the next best MAC team in Bettendorf, but Wednesday, the gap had closed again, as North Scott shot 307, Central DeWitt 310 and Bettendorf 313.

"I think the high end of the conference is getting stronger," North Scott head coach Collin Ellis said. "Bettendorf's right up there, DeWitt's right up there, we're right there so it's good; it drives everybody, it drives all the competition, whether it's us or PV, it makes everybody better. It makes it fun."

Individually, Keaton Thissen leads a field of those vying for the MAC title, Sept. 23-24 at Midland Golf Club in Kewanee. Thissen — the MAC runner-up last year — has had a strong start to his senior season, which includes earning medalist honors at Wednesday's invitational.

Thissen shot a 2-under 70 and was awarded medalist over Johnston's Tyler Herrmann via card-back.

"The last couple years, PV has been really good, they've had a lot of good players who have all gone to college, D-I," Thissen said. "I think it just opens the door for me to slide in there and hopefully win it this year."

Thissen shot a 79 at the district meet, but didn't advance to state, giving him extra motivation over the winter. He's worked on his strength and swing speed and is seeing those results pay off.

"I think it's making me play better because I know that I'm worthy of it and I know that it's what I've worked for. I think it's just fueling my good playing," Thissen said. "I'm hitting it farther and that's leading into more wedges into greens and more scoring opportunities."

After Thissen, Central DeWitt's Carter Drury has also played well, a 75 Wednesday to go along with a 77 Monday and 74 last week.

North Scott's John Dobbe shot a 75 Wednesday and was one of four players in the MAC last year with an 18-hole scoring average below 80, while Bettendorf's Ethan Herring looks to take another step as a junior, shooting 74 to finish in a tie for fifth Wednesday.

"I definitely feel like I could win the MAC this year if I get two good rounds going," Herring said. "I think I'm right in the mix of them and I think I can get them one day."