PV ready to push through at state tournament

It's work they're ready to put in.

"Last year, we didn't play like we should have, we didn't clutch up when we needed to," Tillman said. "We didn't play our best and we were still right there, only five shots off the lead, and we didn't play like we should have. Going into it this year, if we can play just a little bit better, I think that gives us more motivation."

After that trio, head coach Mike Nedelcoff said there are nine or 10 individuals who can contribute.

At last Friday's Muscatine Muskie Invitational, Tillman shot a 78, junior Tarun Annavajjula posted an 81, sophomore Sam Johnson recorded an 85 and junior Mitchell Wood — who finished tied for 57th at last year's state meet — carded an 86.

However, it's no secret that Pleasant Valley's success over the past few seasons has been driven by a pair of Jacks.