PV ready to push through at state tournament

A year later, the sour taste still lingers.
A cold, blustery day in October led to a rough final round of the Class 4A state golf tournament. Pleasant Valley saw its stellar season end with losing a third-place trophy on a two-stroke tiebreaker.
"It just goes to show every stroke counts," head coach Mike Nedelcoff said. "A third-place finish and winning 100 out of 103 contests isn't a bad season, but there's no doubt they want to finish it off this year."
Runners-up in 2018, the Spartans are plenty motivated to grab the trophy that's been just out of their grasp the past two seasons.
"To me, I felt like we should have had a better chance at state than we had the last two years, especially last year, kind of fell apart on the back 9," senior Jack Dumas said. "That pushed me a little bit to get better."
The Spartans are ready to take control with a deep squad, returning plenty of talent from last year's state tournament.
Jack Roemer and Dumas have finished in the top 10 in each of the last two seasons, both earning top-5 finishes last year. Roemer placed third.
Nathan Tillman was tied for 44th last year as a sophomore, giving the Spartans three returning players who finished in the top 50, something they think they can improve on given just a little more work.
It's work they're ready to put in.
"Last year, we didn't play like we should have, we didn't clutch up when we needed to," Tillman said. "We didn't play our best and we were still right there, only five shots off the lead, and we didn't play like we should have. Going into it this year, if we can play just a little bit better, I think that gives us more motivation."
After that trio, head coach Mike Nedelcoff said there are nine or 10 individuals who can contribute.
At last Friday's Muscatine Muskie Invitational, Tillman shot a 78, junior Tarun Annavajjula posted an 81, sophomore Sam Johnson recorded an 85 and junior Mitchell Wood — who finished tied for 57th at last year's state meet — carded an 86.
However, it's no secret that Pleasant Valley's success over the past few seasons has been driven by a pair of Jacks.
"As a golf professional for 40 years, I've seen a lot of good players, and they all have traits that both Jack and Jack have," Nedelcoff said. "One, the willingness to be coached, and two, the willingness to adapt and learn. Both of them have adapted and learned as the years have gone by. That's why they've gotten better. ... They've learned how to grow maturity-wise, and how to play the game, which happens over a period of time and experiences and sometimes getting knocked to the ground is how you learn to get back up."
Dumas has also grown physically.
Slightly diminutive when he started out as a freshman, the senior is now up to 6-feet after growing three inches in the offseason and is seeing payoffs in his length and in his iron play.
"I got a little stronger, a lot bigger so I can hit a lot straighter," Dumas said. "I made a pretty big swing change in the winter time ... that's the nice thing about here, that's when you can make a lot of changes and not really worry about the results."
He's also taken advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic, able to get out on the golf course every day since March and work on his game, something that his teammates have also emulated.
It has them ready for the season.
Even without Roemer for the first meet of the year — he was competing at the Randy Wise Junior Open in Michigan, where he finished T32 — the Spartans still won the Muskie Invitational by 18 strokes.
That bodes well for the rest of the season.
"I think we're going to have a better team than last year and we contended last year and probably should have won," Dumas said. "Given that, this is the expectation to win this year, rather than any other year."
