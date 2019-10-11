POLK CITY, Iowa — Despite blustery conditions and the coldest day of the season, Pleasant Valley's Jack Roemer had little trouble navigating his way around the Tournament Club of Iowa on Friday.
Roemer poured in five birdies to shoot a 1-over par 72 and lead the Class 4A boys state golf tournament after 18 holes.
Teammate Jack Dumas turned in a 75 as PV is in a tie for third place in the 12-team field.
Waukee, seeking its fourth state crown in six years, leads with a 315. Cedar Falls is in second at 322, followed by PV and West Des Moines Valley at 325.
In the individual competition, Roemer's 72 was one stroke better than Linn-Mar's Dillon Burr. Dumas and Waukee's Matthew O'Brien are tied for third.
Roemer had five birdies, eight pars, four bogeys and a double bogey in his round. He made back-to-back birdies at Nos. 3 and 4 along with 17 and 18.
Sophomore Nathan Tillman had 87 and sophomore Alex Blackwell posted 91 to round out PV's low four.
Bettendorf shot a 367. Mitch Nikulski had the low round for the Bulldogs with an 84.
The 36-hole tournament concludes Saturday. Players are slated to tee off at 9 a.m.