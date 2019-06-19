Matthew Garside spent only one season at Bettendorf. He made it count.
The University of Iowa golf recruit, who moved into the Quad-Cities for his senior year from the Twin Cities, is at the forefront of this year's Quad-City Times All-Area boys golf team after claiming medalist honors at the Class 4A state meet and Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament.
Garside shot a 6-under 65 at Brown Deer Golf Club in Coralville in a weather-shortened state meet last October. He had a final round 69 at Kewanee Dunes to win the MAC meet comfortably.
Pleasant Valley, Riverdale and Central DeWitt, which all placed in the top four at their respective state meet, each has two golfers on the eight player first team.
Sophomores Jack Dumas and Jack Roemer lead the Spartans. Ryan Bussert and Anthony Ruthey pace the Rams, while Tucker Kinney and Dylan McAleer represent the Sabers. Alleman's Ryan Rochholz, a Western Illinois recruit, rounds out the top team.
The girls team is led by freshman and Class 4A state runner-up Shannyn Vogler of Bettendorf. Vogler, a student at Rivermont Collegiate, had rounds of 72, 70, 71 and 67 in the postseason.
There are four returning first-team selections in Assumption's Olivia Leinart, Geneseo's Jenna Cheek, Kewanee's Riley Hansen and Sherrard's Nikki Schmitt.
PV freshman Erika Holmberg, Tipton sophomore Alli Nash and Bettendorf junior Kelley Lent comprise the rest of the top team.
Boys
First team
Ryan Bussert, jr., Riverdale: He earned first team all-Three Rivers Conference accolades after placing third with a 76 at league meet. He was eighth at Illinois Class 1A regional and 10th at weather-shortened state meet (79) as the Rams finished state runner-up in Bloomington.
Jack Dumas, so., Pleasant Valley: A repeat all-area selection, Dumas was runner-up at conference meet with rounds of 76 and 74, fired 76 at districts and placed seventh at Class 4A state tournament with even par 71. His 75.08 stroke average was best on a team which won the MAC and placed second at state tournament.
Matthew Garside, sr., Bettendorf: The Iowa recruit became Bettendorf's first state medalist in 15 years and third in program history following a 6-under 65 at Class 4A state tournament in Coralville. Sparked by a final round 69 at Kewanee Dunes, Garside was conference champion by six strokes. His 71.25 scoring average for 18 holes was second best in 4A.
Tucker Kinney, jr., Central DeWitt: Four-sport athlete is a repeat all-area selection. Kinney had a team-best stroke average of 76.67, including a low 18 of 71. He was medalist at sectionals (71) and tied for 23rd at weather-shortened Class 3A state meet with a 78.
Dylan McAleer, so., Central DeWitt: Medalist at Central DeWitt's home invitational with a 74, McAleer tied for 16th at Class 3A state meet with a 76. He was second on the team with a 77.67 stroke average. He helped the Sabers to sectional and district championships.
Ryan Rochholz, sr., Alleman: Western Illinois recruit was medalist at Western Big Six meet (75) and Class 2A Monmouth-Roseville regional (73). He tied for fourth at Lincoln sectional (75) and shot 82 in weather-shortened state meet. He had top-10 finishes at four invites, including a title at Galesburg.
Jack Roemer, so., Pleasant Valley: Despite finishing outside the top 10 at conference, Roemer bounced back with a 77 at districts and was sixth at 4A state tournament with 1-under 70. A repeat all-area selection, Roemer was second on team with stroke average of 78.
Anthony Ruthey, sr., Riverdale: Three Rivers Conference champion placed fifth at weather-shortened Illinois Class 1A state meet with a 77. Headed to Division I Southern Illinois-Edwardsville for golf, the repeat all-area selection was second at Putnam County regional (75) and first at Oregon sectional (73).
Honorable mention
Alleman: Gabe Beardsley, sr.; Luke Lofgren, so.; Cole Ramsay, sr. Bettendorf: David Schwartz, jr.; Zach Berntgen, jr. Central DeWitt: Jacob Brainerd, sr.; Tanner Steffens, sr; Drew Eden, sr. Davenport Central: Alex McLeland, sr. Davenport North: Bryan Verdon, sr. Durant: Logan Callison, jr. Fulton: Andrew Schrader, jr. Geneseo: Seth Winchell, jr. Maquoketa: Caiden Atienza, so. North Scott: Reece Sommers, sr.; Mitchell Temperly, sr. Pleasant Valley: Joe Logan, sr.; Lucas Wendel, sr.; Nathan Tillman, fr.; Lucas Wood, jr. Prince of Peace: Patrick Mulholland, sr. Ridgewood: Bill Bumann, so.; Thomas Bumann, so. Riverdale: Gannon Haskins, sr.; Ashton Sutton, fr. Rock Island: Andrew Polito, sr. Rockridge: Drew Hall, fr.; Grant Otting, sr. Sherrard: Ethan Earl, sr.; Evan Earl, so. Tipton: Jacob Tischuk, sr. Wilton: Jared Townsend, sr.; Brock Hartley, sr.
Girls
First team
Jenna Cheek, sr., Geneseo: Placed second at the Galva regional with a 78 to spark team to a championship. She finished 22nd at Illinois Class 1A state meet with rounds of 80 and 83 in DeKalb. A repeat all-area selection, Cheek was first Geneseo girl to earn all-state honors since Monica Lieving in 2014.
Riley Hansen, jr., Kewanee: Selected to the all-area team for a third straight year, Hansen had rounds of 85 and 83 at Illinois Class 1A state tournament to place 31st. The three-time Three Rivers Champion was Galva regional champion with a 67 and fired an 84 at sectionals in Pontiac.
Erika Holmberg, fr., Pleasant Valley: Turned in a season-best 5-over 77 to finish second at MAC meet and had 88 at regionals to spur Spartans to Class 4A state tournament. Holmberg had rounds of 88 and 85 at state to place 25th. Her season stroke average was 84.83.
Olivia Leinart, sr., Assumption: A repeat all-area selection, Leinart was third at conference meet with an 84, runner-up at 3A regional in DeWitt (85) and 12th at state tournament following rounds of 84 and 82. She had second best scoring average in MAC at 82.83 with a season-low round of 79.
Kelley Lent, jr., Bettendorf: Fourth at the conference meet in Kewanee with a 90, Lent posted 87 at regionals and was 13th at Class 4A state meet in Ames with rounds of 80 and 83 to help the Bulldogs place second. She turned in a season stroke average of 88.60.
Alli Nash, so., Tipton: Had her best round of the season in the Class 2A regional final at Durant with a 75. She finished inside the top 25 at the 2A state meet in Ames. Nash closed season with stroke average of 84.67, best in River Valley Conference South by 10 strokes.
Nikki Schmitt, sr., Sherrard: Schmitt, a repeat all-area choice, was the regional champion at Aledo by nine strokes with an 84. She tied for fourth at the Pontiac sectional with an 81 to qualify for 1A state meet. Schmitt was an all-Three Rivers Conference choice.
Shannyn Vogler, fr., Bettendorf: Turned in a school-record round of 67 en route to a runner-up finish at the Class 4A state tournament in Ames. She was conference medalist (even par 72) and regional medalist (2-under 70). Recently qualified for the U.S. Women's Junior Open, Vogler had stroke average under 73.5 for the season.
Honorable mention
Alleman: Megan Tanghe, jr.; Alannah Stevens, jr. Bettendorf: Peyton Bytnar, jr.; Madison Wischmann, sr.; Layken Bytnar, jr.; Parker Knight, sr. Calamus-Wheatland: Isabelle Kerr, sr. Camanche: Hanna Nissen, sr. Central DeWitt: Audrey McAleer, jr.; Kara Duffy, jr.; Emily Swanson, sr. Columbus: Aubrey Duncan, sr. Geneseo: Eryn Murray, jr.; Emma Snell, sr.; Elizabeth Roodhouse, jr. Maquoketa: Carlene Paul, sr. Mercer County: Callie Siering, so.; Mia Hillyer, so. Moline: Kacie Knary, fr. Muscatine: Ellie Howard, jr. North Scott: Avery Woods, jr. Pleasant Valley: Elizabeth McVey, fr. Tipton: Alex Hoffman, so.; Addy Duwe, jr. Wilton: Taylor Garvin, jr.; Eleney Owens, sr.