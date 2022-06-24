Quad Cities All-Area girls golf team

Iowa golfer of the year

Shannyn Vogler, Bettendorf: The University of Iowa recruit and Rivermont Collegiate graduate became Bettendorf High School's first two-time state medalist. After finishing second as a freshman and having no sophomore season because of the pandemic, Vogler was Class 4A state champion her junior and senior seasons. She was named the Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association co-player of the year. A three-time Mississippi Athletic Conference medalist, Vogler holds the Bulldogs' school record with a 67 in competition, a round she matched at this year's regional tournament at Glynns Creek Golf Course. She had the state's best 18-scoring average at 71.86.

First team

Name;School;Year;Achievements

Sarah Giese;Bettendorf;Sr.;Second team all-MAC selection, was second on a state tournament team in scoring average (91.14), posted season-low round of 83 at Class 4A regional meet

Erika Holmberg;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;Drake recruit was fifth at MAC, Class 4A first team all-state, tied for 10th at state tournament with rounds of 76 and 81, 18-hole stroke average of 80

Anna Hurning;Central DeWitt;Jr.;Class 3A individual state qualifier after carding an 86 for runner-up honors at regional meet at Brown Deer Golf Course, had 18-hole average of 91

Elizabeth McVey;Pleasant Valley;Sr.;Third at MAC meet with an 84, Class 4A second team all-state, 18-hole stroke average of 81.7, had season-low round of 76, posted 83 and 85 at state meet

Kaycee Newman;North Scott;So.;Second team all-MAC after shooting 95 at MAC, team best and sixth in MAC in 18-hole scoring average (90.0), had low 18-hole round of 82

Maura Peters;Pleasant Valley;Jr;MAC runner-up with an 83, Class 4A first team all-state, tied for fifth at state tournament with back-to-back 77s, 18-hole stroke average of 76.4, had 73 at regional meet

Isabella Steele;Pleasant Valley;So.;Fourth at MAC meet with an 86, Class 4A second team all-state, 18-hole stroke average of 85.8, turned in season low round of 78

Honorable mention

Assumption: Molly Riley, so.

Bettendorf: Olivia Belanger, jr.; Elli Danielsen, fr.; Victoria Batey, jr.; Annabelle Donohoo, so.

Davenport North: Maddy Wardlow, sr.

Davenport West: Abigaile Paper, sr.; Emma Peters, sr.

Durant: Karissa Hoon, sr.

Easton Valley: Addison Farrell, fr.

Louisa-Muscatine: Madison Bieri, so.; Jersey Lessenger, jr.

North Scott: Elle Loehr, jr.; Kaitlyn Wood, sr.

Pleasant Valley: Lily Dumas, sr.; Jillian Keppy, sr.

West Liberty: Aly Harned, sr.

Wilton: Joann Martin, sr.

