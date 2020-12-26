Quad-Cities All-Metro boys golf team

Dylan McAleer, sr., Central DeWitt: Named second team all-state by the Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association, McAleer was fourth at the MAC tournament with a 77 and just missed qualifying for state with a 79 at districts. His season scoring average was 76.

Jack Roemer, sr., Pleasant Valley: The MAC medalist finished 10th at the 4A state meet with rounds of 77 and 78. He was a first team all-state choice by the coaches as he had a stroke average of 73.82 to help the Spartans place second at the state tournament.

Aaron Rogers, jr., Moline: The Maroons' top player was third at the Class 3A Rock Island Regional with an 81, placed seventh at the Big 6 tournament (84) and finished 45th at the Pekin Sectional. He was second team all-Big 6.

Colton Sigel, sr., Rock Island: Multi-sport standout was a first team all-Big 6 choice. He was fourth at Big 6 preview meet in Macomb with an 80 and placed third at season-ending Big 6 tournament with a 76. He finished fifth at Rock Island Regional with a 77.

Joe Simpson, sr., Clinton: After an all-state baseball season, the River Kings' top player finished fall with stroke average of 80.4, including a season-best round of 75. He shot 39 on his opening nine at conference meet.