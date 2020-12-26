Quad-Cities All-Metro boys golf team

Iowa golfer of the year
Jack Dumas, sr., Pleasant Valley: The Drake University recruit was named first team all-state by the Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association. He tied for fifth at the Class 4A state golf tournament, fifth at districts and third at the conference tournament. The four-year starter, who had a school-record round of 65 at Palmer Hills during the season, finished the year with an 18-hole scoring average of 72.69, third best in 4A.
Illinois golfer of the year
Luke Lofgren, sr., Alleman: The first team all-Western Big 6 selection led the Pioneers to a Class 1A regional title and sectional runner-up. Lofgren won the Big 6 preview meet in August (73) and the Big 6 tournament in late September at Sterling (74). He was medalist at the Cambridge Regional (1-under 71) and ninth at the Sherrard Sectional (84).
First team
Evan Lystiuk, sr., Assumption: Placed seventh at the MAC meet with an 82 and was the Knights' low score at districts with an 80. The first team all-conference performer finished with 78.2 average, including a low round of 73.
Andre Marriott, fr., Alleman: The Pioneers' No. 2 player, Marriott earned first team all-Big 6 honors after placing fifth at the conference tournament with an 82. He was fourth at the Cambridge Regional with a 78.
Dylan McAleer, sr., Central DeWitt: Named second team all-state by the Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association, McAleer was fourth at the MAC tournament with a 77 and just missed qualifying for state with a 79 at districts. His season scoring average was 76.
Jack Roemer, sr., Pleasant Valley: The MAC medalist finished 10th at the 4A state meet with rounds of 77 and 78. He was a first team all-state choice by the coaches as he had a stroke average of 73.82 to help the Spartans place second at the state tournament.
Aaron Rogers, jr., Moline: The Maroons' top player was third at the Class 3A Rock Island Regional with an 81, placed seventh at the Big 6 tournament (84) and finished 45th at the Pekin Sectional. He was second team all-Big 6.
Colton Sigel, sr., Rock Island: Multi-sport standout was a first team all-Big 6 choice. He was fourth at Big 6 preview meet in Macomb with an 80 and placed third at season-ending Big 6 tournament with a 76. He finished fifth at Rock Island Regional with a 77.
Joe Simpson, sr., Clinton: After an all-state baseball season, the River Kings' top player finished fall with stroke average of 80.4, including a season-best round of 75. He shot 39 on his opening nine at conference meet.
Mason Steinert, jr., Geneseo: Second team all-Big 6 recipient was runner-up with a 79 to propel the Leafs to a runner-up finish at the Class 2A Chillicothe IVC Regional. He was ninth at the Big 6 meet (85) and posted an 86 at 2A Richwoods Sectional.
Keaton Thissen, so., Assumption: Earned first team all-conference honors with a fifth-place finish at the MAC meet (78) and recorded an 81 at districts. His season scoring average was 80.11, second best on the team.
Nathan Tillman, jr., Pleasant Valley: A second team all-state selection by the coaches, Tillman was steady for the Spartans — runner-up at MAC, sixth at districts and ninth at state. His season scoring average of 75.77 was among the top 20 in 4A.
Honorable mention
Alleman: Billy Taylor, sr. Assumption: Matt Tallman, sr. Bettendorf: Ethan Pogemiller, sr. Central DeWitt: Ben Alger, jr. Geneseo: Zach Henderson, sr.; Derek Johnson, sr.; Hayden Moore, fr. Moline: Tommy Potter, so. Muscatine: Doug Custis, jr. North Scott: John Dobbe, so. Collin Harmon, sr.; Zach Johnson, jr.; Eli Engelkes, jr. Pleasant Valley: Sam Johnson, so.; Jack Kilstrom, so.; John Molyneaux, sr.