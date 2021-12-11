Quad Cities All-Metro boys golf team

Iowa player of the year
Nathan Tillman, sr., Pleasant Valley
A four-year starter for the Spartans, Tillman was the Mississippi Athletic Conference medalist in late September with a 36-hole total of 3-over par at Midland Golf Club. He shot a 1-under 71 to place third at the Class 4A district meet in Burlington and tied for seventh at the state meet at Beaver Hills Country Club in Cedar Falls with rounds of 70 and 77.
Signed to play golf at Western Illinois University next year, Tillman played in four state tournaments and helped the Spartans to three runner-up finishes and a third-place trophy. Tillman finished the season with a metro-best scoring average of 74.07 strokes for 18 holes.
Illinois player of the year
Tommy Potter, jr., Moline
Potter powered the Maroons to their first state tournament appearance in 25 years. He fired a career-low round of 66 at the Class 3A Lockport Township Sectional to earn medalist honors. That came on the heels of a 73 at the 3A Normal Community Regional meet where he placed third.
At the state tournament held at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington, Potter posted rounds of 75 and 81 to finish inside the top 60. He closed the fall with nine sub-80 rounds and a team-best scoring average of 76.6 for 18 holes.
First team
Connor Borbeck, jr., Pleasant Valley: Shot a pair of 80s at the conference tournament to place fifth and earn first team all-league honors. He turned in a 77 at the district meet, the team's third lowest score. Borbeck, who had rounds of 80 and 86 at state, had an 80.2 stroke average with a season-low round of 76.
Jack Curnyn, jr., Moline: A second team all-Western Big 6 Conference selection, Curnyn had an 18-hole scoring average of 79.7. He tied for seventh with a 73 at the 3A Lockport Sectional and posted an 81 at the 3A Normal Community Regional to help Moline nab third place.
John Dobbe, jr., North Scott: Just one of four players in the MAC with an 18-hole scoring average below 80, Dobbe earned first team all-conference honors with back-to-back rounds of 81 at Midland Golf Club. The team's top player shot a 79 at districts. He had a season-low round of 74.
Sam Johnson, jr., Pleasant Valley: The No. 2 golfer on a state runner-up team, Johnson was first team all-conference after placing third at the MAC meet with rounds of 80 and 74. He was fifth at the district meet with a 74 and 10th at the 4A state tournament with rounds of 77 and 72. His 18-hole scoring average was 76.
Andre Marriott, sr., Moline: Compiled an 80.9 stroke average for 18 holes, third best on a state tournament team. He shot rounds of 79 and 81 to finish tied for 73rd at the IHSA Class 3A state meet; posted 77 at the 3A Lockport Sectional and was second-team all-Big 6 after an 80 at the conference meet.
Mason Steinert, sr., Geneseo: Finished the season with a 39.1 stroke average for nine holes and 81 for 18. He shot a 78 at the Class 2A Kewanee Regional to place second and led the Maple Leafs to the Metamora Sectional. Steinert had an 85 at the sectional tournament and did not advance to state.
Keaton Thissen, jr., Assumption: Thissen, the Knights' top player, was the runner-up at the MAC tournament with rounds of 73 and 77. He had an 18-hole scoring average of 76, including a low 18-hole round of 70. Thissen had a 79 at the district meet in Burlington, but did not advance to state.
Bryson VanHoutte, fr., Geneseo: The team's No. 1 player had a 38.2 scoring average for nine holes and 79 for 18. He carded a 77 at the Big 6 meet to finish tied for fifth and earned first team all-league honors. He was seventh at the Kewanee Regional with an 81 and registered a 79 at the Metamora Sectional.
Honorable mention
Bettendorf: Ethan Herring, so.
Central DeWitt: Jacob Brokaw, jr.; Carter Drury, jr.
Geneseo: Hayden Moore, so.; Tayt Hager, jr.
Moline: Aaron Rogers, sr.; Alec DeLille, jr.
Muscatine: Doug Custis, sr.; Michael Henderson, jr.
North Scott: Eli Engelkes, sr.; Zach Johnson, sr.
Pleasant Valley: Ethan Bloome, fr.; Jack Kilstrom, jr.; Owen Wright, so.
Rock Island: Chase Hadley, fr.; Aaron York, sr.