Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois boys golf team

Golfer of the year

Tom Bumann, sr., Ridgewood: Claimed the Lincoln Trail Conference Railsplitter individual title for the fourth consecutive season with a 78 and tied for second in the Cambridge Regional (75), both on his home course at Valley View Club. He capped a terrific career tying for third at the Class 1A Sherrard Sectional at Fyre Lake Golf Course with a 78.

First team

Bill Bumann, sr., Ridgewood: Tied for third individually at the Lincoln Trail Conference Railsplitter event and then placed 10th at the 1A Cambridge Regional, but his 83 was a stroke short of advancing him to the 1A Sherrard Sectional.

Evan Earl, sr., Sherrard: The first team all-Three Rivers Conference performer was the top player in the league during the regular season. He tied for fourth in the Class 1A Cambridge Regional with a 78 and his sixth-place finish (79) paced the Tigers to the 1A Sherrard Sectional team title.

Drew Hall, jr., Rockridge: The Dispatch-Argus player of the year last season, Hall was a first team all-Three Rivers Conference performer who placed seventh at the 1A Cambridge Regional (79) and tied for third at the 1A Sherrard Sectional (78).