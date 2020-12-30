Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois boys golf team

Golfer of the year
Tom Bumann, sr., Ridgewood: Claimed the Lincoln Trail Conference Railsplitter individual title for the fourth consecutive season with a 78 and tied for second in the Cambridge Regional (75), both on his home course at Valley View Club. He capped a terrific career tying for third at the Class 1A Sherrard Sectional at Fyre Lake Golf Course with a 78.
First team
Bill Bumann, sr., Ridgewood: Tied for third individually at the Lincoln Trail Conference Railsplitter event and then placed 10th at the 1A Cambridge Regional, but his 83 was a stroke short of advancing him to the 1A Sherrard Sectional.
Evan Earl, sr., Sherrard: The first team all-Three Rivers Conference performer was the top player in the league during the regular season. He tied for fourth in the Class 1A Cambridge Regional with a 78 and his sixth-place finish (79) paced the Tigers to the 1A Sherrard Sectional team title.
Drew Hall, jr., Rockridge: The Dispatch-Argus player of the year last season, Hall was a first team all-Three Rivers Conference performer who placed seventh at the 1A Cambridge Regional (79) and tied for third at the 1A Sherrard Sectional (78).
James Moorhusen, jr., Riverdale: The second-team All-Three Rivers Conference selection won the individual title at the Class 1A Oregon Regional (79) and placed fifth at the Peru St. Bede Sectional (81).
Hayden Musser, sr., Riverdale: The first-team All-Three Rivers Conference selection during the regular season placed seventh at the Class 1A Oregon Regional (84) and tied for 18th at the Peru St. Bede Sectional (87).
Dan O'Neill, jr., Rockridge: The first team all-Three Rivers Conference player tied for second at the Cambridge Regional (75) and tied for 10th in the 1A Sherrard Sectional (86).
Ashton Sutton, jr., Riverdale: The first-team All-Three Rivers Conference performer during the regular season placed fifth at the Class 1A Oregon Regional (83) and tied for 44th at the Peru St. Bede Sectional.
Josh VanDerPloeg, sr., Fulton: The first-team All-Three Rivers Conference performer placed fourth at the Class 1A Oregon Regional (83) ahead of placing T18 at the Peru St. Bede Sectional (87).
Brennan Welch, jr., Sherrard: Played his way to second-team All-Three Rivers Conference honors before having two terrific post-season tourney events. He tied for fourth at the Class 1A Cambridge Regional (78) before placing seventh at the Sherrard Sectional (80) and helping the Tigers to the team title and what would have been a state berth.
Ian Wiebenga, jr., Fulton: After not earning All-Three Rivers Conference recognition, he finished an up-and-down season by placing second individually at the Class 1A Oregon Regional (80) and then tied for eighth at the 1A Peru St. Bede Sectional (84).
Patrick Wiebenga, sr., Fulton: The first team all-Three Rivers Conference choice placed sixth at the Class 1A Oregon Regional with an 84 and tied for 30th at the St. Bede Sectional (89).
Honorable mention
Annawan-Wethersfield: Jacob Cathelyn, sr. Erie-Prophetstown: Dawson Haggard, sr.; Logan Wunderlich, sr. Kewanee: Walkyr Reed, sr. Mercer County: Gage Lager, sr. Orion: Vaughn Bernhardt, jr. Ridgewood: Ganon Greenman, sr. Riverdale: Ben Nelson, jr.