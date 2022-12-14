Quad Cities All-Western Illinois Girls' Golf Team

Player of the year

Mya Mirocha, Kewanee

One of four area golfers to qualify for the IHSA Class 1A state meet in Decatur, the senior shot a 36-hole total of 150 (74 and 76) to finish in a tie for eighth place and become just the second state medalist in Boilermaker girls' golf history. Prior to state, Mirocha earned her second straight Three Rivers Conference individual title by shooting an 80, then finished second at the 1A Rock Falls Regional with a 77 before placing fourth at the Kewanee Sectional to qualify for state, also with an 18-hole round of 77.

First team

Becca Cramer, jr., Moline: Tied for fourth place with an 89 at the Western Big 6 meet to earn first-team all-conference honors, then advanced out of the 2A Peoria Richwoods Regional by shooting a 90, good for a 10th-place finish. She capped the season with a 40th-place round of 88 at the O'Fallon Sectional.

Sofia Fernandez, sr., Orion: Capped her senior season with a 41st-place finish at the 1A state meet, carding a 36-hole total of 167 strokes. She was first-team All-Three Rivers with a third-place conference finish of 88, then shot an 85 to place fourth at the Rock Falls Regional and fired an 86 to tie for 15th at the Kewanee Sectional.

Hannah Graves, jr., Rockridge: Tied for 49th place at the 1A state meet with a 36-hole score of 174 strokes. Earned first-team All-Three Rivers after shooting an 83 to finish second at the conference meet, then finished as runner-up at the 1A Canton Regional with an 81 before shooting an 86 to tie for 15th at the Kewanee Sectional and punching her state ticket.

Georgia McKelvain, sr., Geneseo: Shot a 94 to finish ninth and earn second-team all-conference honors at the Western Big 6 meet, then fired a 97 to finish eighth and help the Lady Leafs to the 1A Rock Falls Regional team title. She capped her season with a 104 to finish 70th at the Kewanee Sectional.

Addie Mills, jr., Geneseo: Tied for fourth at the Western Big 6 meet and earned first-team all-conference honors with an 89, then carded a round of 98 to place ninth for the Rock Falls Regional champion Lady Leafs. She finished with a 38th-place round of 97 at the Rock Falls Regional.

Keely Roberts, so., Geneseo: Shot a 92 to take eighth and help the Lady Leafs finish second at the Western Big 6 meet, earning second-team all-conference honors. She then took fifth at the 1A Rock Falls Regional with an 87 to help Geneseo to the team title, then tied for 81st at the Kewanee Sectional with a 109 as the Leafs placed ninth as a team.

Amelia Rursch, sr., Rockridge: Helped lead the Rockets to a second straight Three Rivers team title with a fifth-place round of 97, earning first-team all-conference honors. She shot a 90 to tie for ninth and help Rockridge finish second at the 1A Canton Regional. The Rockets finished fifth at the Kewanee Sectional, with Rursch shooting a 99 to tie for 49th.

Gracie Russell, so., Ridgewood: Capped her season by tying for 56th at the 1A state meet with a 36-hole score of 178. Prior to that, she won her first Lincoln Trail Conference title with a 79 and her first regional title with a 76 at the Rock Falls Regional. She secured her ticket to the state meet in Decatur with a 84 to tie for 13th place.

Sarah Spurgetis, sr., Moline: Shot an 89 to tie for fourth and earn first-team all-conference honors at the Western Big 6 meet, helping the Maroons to a third-place finish. She then advanced out of the 2A Peoria Richwoods Regional by tying for 12th with a 92, finishing with a 95 to tie for 60th at the O'Fallon Sectional.

Honorable mention

Alleman: Samantha Klauer, jr.; Cecelia Neises, so.

Annawan-Wethersfield: Elizabeth McGill, jr.

Erie-Prophetstown: Isabella Johnston, fr.

Galva: Taylor Haga, sr.

Geneseo: Olivia Seei, so.

Kewanee: Eleanor Burkhart, jr.; Hope Peed, jr.; Aspen Schwickerath, sr.

Mercer County: Darby Balmer, jr.; Elsie Cook, fr.

Moline: Paige Melton, sr.

Morrison: Jordan Luhrsen, sr.; Sarah Wetzell, fr.

Orion: Kamryn Filler, jr.; Emily Olson, jr.; Eleanor Wilbur, jr.

Rock Island: Chloe Turner, jr.

Rockridge: Anna Carroll, so.; Neva Graves, so.; Cloee Slaight, so.; Kylee White, sr.

Sherrard: Marissa Kunzman, jr.; Alyssa Layer, so.

West Carroll: Victoria Reiland, sr.