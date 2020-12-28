Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois girls golf team

Golfer of the year

Kacie Knary, jr., Moline: After earning second team all-Western Big 6 Conference honors as a sophomore, she placed fifth at the Big 6 meet this fall with an 85. She was seventh at the Class 2A Pekin Regional (92) and tied for 18th in the 2A Champaign Centennial Sectional (84) that would have qualified her for the state tournament.

First team

Hannah Graves, fr., Rockridge: The second team all-Three Rivers Conference honoree placed sixth in the Class 1A Kewanee Regional (94) and 48th at the Rock Falls Sectional.

Mia Hillyer, sr., Mercer County: The senior finished ninth at the Lincoln Trail Conference Railsplitter meet to earn all-conference honors. She went on to place third at the Class 1A Kewanee Regional (91) and advanced to the Rock Falls Sectional where she finished 45th.

Addie Mills, fr., Geneseo: Placed eighth at the Big 6 Conference meet with an 89 to earn second team all-league honors. She tied for ninth at the Class 1A Oregon Regional with a 97 and earned a berth into the Rock Falls Sectional where she placed 55th.