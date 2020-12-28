Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois girls golf team

Golfer of the year
Kacie Knary, jr., Moline: After earning second team all-Western Big 6 Conference honors as a sophomore, she placed fifth at the Big 6 meet this fall with an 85. She was seventh at the Class 2A Pekin Regional (92) and tied for 18th in the 2A Champaign Centennial Sectional (84) that would have qualified her for the state tournament.
First team
Hannah Graves, fr., Rockridge: The second team all-Three Rivers Conference honoree placed sixth in the Class 1A Kewanee Regional (94) and 48th at the Rock Falls Sectional.
Mia Hillyer, sr., Mercer County: The senior finished ninth at the Lincoln Trail Conference Railsplitter meet to earn all-conference honors. She went on to place third at the Class 1A Kewanee Regional (91) and advanced to the Rock Falls Sectional where she finished 45th.
Addie Mills, fr., Geneseo: Placed eighth at the Big 6 Conference meet with an 89 to earn second team all-league honors. She tied for ninth at the Class 1A Oregon Regional with a 97 and earned a berth into the Rock Falls Sectional where she placed 55th.
Mya Mirocha, so., Kewanee: The first team all-Three Rivers Conference selection prevailed at the Class 1A Kewanee Regional with a 78 on her home course. She placed 18th at the Rock Falls Sectional with an 86.
Keely Nguyen, jr., Geneseo: Medalist at the Alleman Invitational with a 39 and placed seventh in the Big 6 Conference meet to earn second-team honors with an 87. She finished sixth at the Class 1A Oregon Regional and was 12th at the Rock Falls Sectional.
Miranda Roemer, sr., Geneseo: Missed all-Big 6 honors by one stroke after a 13th-place finish at the conference meet. She was 13th at the Class 1A Oregon Regional with a 97 and placed 38th at the Rock Falls Sectional.
Amelia Rursch, so., Rockridge: The first team all-Three Rivers Conference selection placed eighth at the Class 1A Kewanee Regional with a 95 and took 44th at the Rock Falls Sectional.
Ella Rursch, sr., Rockridge: The first team all-Three Rivers Conference choice was 11th at the Class 1A Kewanee Regional with a 98 and placed 46th at the Rock Falls Sectional.
Callie Siering, sr., Mercer County: Won the Lincoln Trail Conference Railsplitter with a 95 to earn all-conference honors. She placed 10th at the Class 1A Kewanee Regional, but missed qualifying for sectionals by one place.
Emma Slattery, jr., Rockridge: The second team all-Three Rivers Conference selection placed 12th at the Class 1A Kewanee Regional (100) and 29th in the Rock Falls Sectional (93).
Natalie Yepsen, sr., Kewanee: The first team all-Three Rivers Conference golfer was runner-up at the Class 1A Kewanee Regional on her home course with an 89 and placed 17th at the Rock Falls Sectional with an 86.
Honorable mention
Erie-Prophetstown: Mallory Eggers, jr.; Berkley Eggers, sr. Geneseo: Paige Laingen, sr. Kewanee: Emma Crofton, so. Mercer County: Kristina Snowdon, sr.; Emma Saltzman, sr. Ridgewood: Madison Lindsey, sr.