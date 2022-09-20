 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BOYS GOLF

Rams extend TRAC boys golf title streak; Tigers' Boland takes individual title

Riverdale logo

This year's Riverdale High School boys' golf squad has an almost completely new look about it, with only one member of last year's top six back.

However, the results have pretty much been the same for the Rams, and Tuesday's Three Rivers Conference meet was no different.

With five of its six golfers earning first- or second-team All-TRAC honors, Riverdale was able to fend off Sterling Newman by five strokes to earn its ninth consecutive Three Rivers team title.

Led by freshman Mason Smyser, who shot a 4-over par 76 at Rock Island's Highland Springs Golf Course to finish fourth in his TRAC meet debut, the Rams tallied 317 strokes to top a field that included Newman (322) and third-place Sherrard (327).

"It was a pretty good day," Smyser said. "I had a couple of bad swings, but I got up and down a bunch. I've played in enough tournaments, so I wasn't really excited or nervous; it was more like a normal tournament for me."

Smyser had just one birdie on the day, but his 13 pars testified to the consistency of his game on a hot end-of-summer afternoon.

"I had a tough tee shot on No. 5, but other than that, it was pretty consistent," he said. "I was wanting to win, but more for the team."

In addition to Smyser, the duo of senior Ethan Kiddoo and freshman Blake Sutton earned first-team all-conference medals, which went to the top 10 individual finishers.

Sutton and Kiddoo — the sole returning mainstay from last year's squad — both shot 79s to finish seventh and ninth, respectively. Sutton carded a birdie and 10 pars, with Kiddoo using five birdies and eight pars to overcome several bumpy holes.

"I wanted to try my best to contribute to the team," Kiddoo said. "That was the main goal, for us as a team coming out here and winning conference again, and hoping to win regional again (next) week."

As to his own efforts, Kiddoo stated: "I was happy with my round, although it was a stressful round, quite a rollercoaster."

For Sutton, the challenge came from following in the footsteps of his older brother Ashton, a key player for Riverdale the last several seasons.

"Ashton set the bar pretty high," he said, "and I'm trying to get to where he was."

In terms of the team competition, Sutton admitted that he and his Ram teammates were expecting a greater challenge from Peru St. Bede, which ended up taking fifth out of 13 teams with 339 strokes, five behind fourth-place Princeton.

"We never thought Newman would be this close," he said. "We were very surprised. Really, all we were thinking about was how tough it'd be with St. Bede. We were just happy to play well."

In addition to the three first team All-TRAC golfers, Riverdale's duo of sophomore Aidan Dorathy (83) and freshman Braden Janicki (83) earned second team honors by finishing 16th and 18th, respectively.

Sherrard's Boland takes title in a playoff: The race for the individual Three Rivers title needed more than just 18 holes, as Sherrard junior Andrew Boland and St. Bede senior Jake Delaney found themselves knotted with 2-over par 74s.

That forced a playoff for the conference crown. After both players carded pars on No. 9 to open the extra session, Delaney missed a par putt at No. 1 and settled for a bogey, Boland nailed his par to win the championship.

"There was a lot of stuff going through my head," said Boland. "I just tried to do what I do best, and keep it in control. On the first (playoff) tee I was nervous, but I hit a good drive down the middle and that gave me confidence. He did the same thing, and we both got good pars.

"On the second hole, we both got good drives down the middle, but then he got a bogey and I was able to make the par save."

Joining Boland as all-conference players for the Tigers were juniors Caden West (83) and Ty Fears (84), who finished 19th and 20th, respectively.

Also earning second team All-TRAC was Orion senior Cameron Rascher (15th, 83).

While Boland admitted that winning a team title was not at the very top of Sherrard's list of goals, he would have liked to have seen his teammates join him in striking gold on Tuesday.

"We've happy with third," he said. "Winning the team title was not our highest goal, but we really would've liked to have won."

