Record-setting week primes Tigers' Earl for postseason

SHERRARD — Two-time Class 1A state golf qualifier Evan Earl is definitely in postseason form.
Coming off the run the Sherrard senior standout had last week, that may be an understatement.
This week's Illinois Pacesetter primed himself for next week's postseason with back-to-back stellar performances, one of which etched both him and his Tiger teammates into the school record book.
In the Tigers' home finale at Fyre Lake Golf Club last Tuesday, Earl shot a 4-under par 32 to break the 9-hole meet scoring record of 33, a mark previously held jointly by his older brother Ethan and Grant Morse.
"My whole high school career, that's always been a goal of mine," he said of his record outing, which featured three birdies and an eagle, the latter coming after he bogeyed his opening hole.
"That is not the start that you would want, but I made eagle on the next hole, and that got me back in the right state of mind, wanting to go low. When I found out about the record, I just felt enjoyment and happiness, to finally get it done."
In that same meet, Sherrard set a single-meet team standard, tallying 140 strokes in its dual victory over Three Rivers Conference rival and 2019 state qualifier Fulton.
"I'd say definitely the team one (means the most); I don't think that one will be beat for awhile," Earl said.
But on a personal level, topping the mark shared by his older brother — now a sophomore golfer at Black Hawk College — and 2015 Sherrard graduate Morse carries plenty of meaning.
"Yeah, I guess I would say that it's kind of a good thing to have over him. It's good to keep it in the family," Earl stated. "Ethan has definitely helped me; I would be nowhere near any of this without him. We still play together all the time."
Some 24 hours after his record-breaking performance, Earl came close to matching it.
In the Tigers' triangular win over Rockridge and Monmouth-Roseville at Rock Island's Highland Springs Golf Course, the senior turned in a 3-under 33 to top Rockridge junior standout Drew Hall by two strokes for medalist honors.
"I've had back-to-back rounds where I've certainly played well, but not scoring that well," he said. "It's a big confidence booster for me."
Led by Earl and fellow 2019 state qualifier Brennan Welch, the Tigers have improved since missing a sectional berth by six strokes last fall.
Gearing up for next Tuesday's 1A Cambridge Regional, Sherrard has a 14-3 dual-meet record and finished 9-3 in the Three Rivers, taking third in a rugged race behind Riverdale and runner-up Rockridge.
With no state meet planned due to COVID-19 induced schedule restructuring, Earl and his teammates are taking aim at regionals, and hopefully the sectional round beyond that.
"You always want to win," he said. "You never want to play for second. We've got a solid team all around, and we'd like to take it as far as possible."
Indeed, in ’19 five Tigers — Earl, plus current juniors Welch, Austin Fratzke and Blake Wynn and then-senior Jaeger Harkey — qualified for the sectional round as individuals.
A three-time sectional participant and two-time state qualifier, Earl tied for 60th in his state debut two years ago, but last year shot a first-day 90 to tie for 78th and miss the cut
With no trip to Prairie Vista in Bloomington on the horizon for his senior year, Earl prefers not to dwell on the past, or what could have been this autumn. His focus is on the next series of meets.
"Last year at state certainly didn't make me happy, and there's some motivation there, but I don't think about it much. It was just one day," he said. "I'm just glad the IHSA was able to do something and we were able to play. You have to be grateful for that.
"This is certainly better than nothing. I couldn't imagine if there was nothing, if we weren't able to have a season."
