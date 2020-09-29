Record-setting week primes Tigers' Earl for postseason

"You always want to win," he said. "You never want to play for second. We've got a solid team all around, and we'd like to take it as far as possible."

Indeed, in ’19 five Tigers — Earl, plus current juniors Welch, Austin Fratzke and Blake Wynn and then-senior Jaeger Harkey — qualified for the sectional round as individuals.

A three-time sectional participant and two-time state qualifier, Earl tied for 60th in his state debut two years ago, but last year shot a first-day 90 to tie for 78th and miss the cut

With no trip to Prairie Vista in Bloomington on the horizon for his senior year, Earl prefers not to dwell on the past, or what could have been this autumn. His focus is on the next series of meets.

"Last year at state certainly didn't make me happy, and there's some motivation there, but I don't think about it much. It was just one day," he said. "I'm just glad the IHSA was able to do something and we were able to play. You have to be grateful for that.

"This is certainly better than nothing. I couldn't imagine if there was nothing, if we weren't able to have a season."

