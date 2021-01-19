Ridgewood's Bumann to play golf at Illinois-Springfield

WOODHULL — Upon completing a highly successful prep golfing career, AlWood High School senior Tom Bumann found himself looking at a wide range of college options.

Ultimately, though, academics figured more in Bumann's college choice than the links, as he looks to move from college to dental school to pursue a career as a periodontist.

With that in mind, the Quad-Cities Western Illinois Area player of the year and No. 1 player for the Ridgewood co-op squad signed his letter of intent to attend Division II Illinois-Springfield on Monday. He plans to major in biology with, as he describes it, "a pre-med concentration" in addition to playing golf.

"With D-I schools, they were looking very competitive with up to 20 guys on a team, and the time requirements (for competition) would be a little too demanding," said Bumann. "I want to keep my grades up, and going D-II at UIS, I would have more time to keep up with my studies.

"I plan on going to dental school for four years after college, to be a periodontist. I'm really looking forward to this, and I'm pretty excited about it."