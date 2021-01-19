Ridgewood's Bumann to play golf at Illinois-Springfield

WOODHULL — Upon completing a highly successful prep golfing career, AlWood High School senior Tom Bumann found himself looking at a wide range of college options.
Ultimately, though, academics figured more in Bumann's college choice than the links, as he looks to move from college to dental school to pursue a career as a periodontist.
With that in mind, the Quad-Cities Western Illinois Area player of the year and No. 1 player for the Ridgewood co-op squad signed his letter of intent to attend Division II Illinois-Springfield on Monday. He plans to major in biology with, as he describes it, "a pre-med concentration" in addition to playing golf.
"With D-I schools, they were looking very competitive with up to 20 guys on a team, and the time requirements (for competition) would be a little too demanding," said Bumann. "I want to keep my grades up, and going D-II at UIS, I would have more time to keep up with my studies.
"I plan on going to dental school for four years after college, to be a periodontist. I'm really looking forward to this, and I'm pretty excited about it."
A standout in the classroom as well as on the golf course, carrying a 4.0 grade point average, Bumann capped his high school career this past fall by winning his fourth straight individual Lincoln Trail Conference championship and in the process helping lead the Ridgewood team to a fourth consecutive league crown.
In IHSA postseason competition, he won a Class 1A individual regional title as a freshman and lost in a playoff his sophomore year, ultimately competing at the state meet in Bloomington for three straight years (the 2020 state finals were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic). Bumann helped lead the Spartans to state team appearances in 2017 and ’19, placing fifth and 10th, respectively.
Before going with Illinois-Springfield, he had looked at schools ranging from Arrowhead Conference members Black Hawk and Carl Sandburg to the University of Dubuque (NCAA Division III) and Western Illinois University (D-I).
"Originally, I wasn't as much into the college things as some others. It wasn't until I decided on UIS when I really started looking forward to college a bit more," said Bumann, a 1A state medalist in ’17 with a 15th-place finish. This past season, he tied for second at regionals and tied for third at the sectional meet.
"I took a visit there in mid-October and turned in most of my application paperwork as early as November. I like the campus, and the classes are smaller, about 15 to 20 kids a class, and to get a scholarship for golf, that was definitely nice."
Bumann, whose twin brother Bill will attend WIU but not continue his own golf career, feels that UIS will provide him with the ideal balance of academics and athletics he was looking for.
"I'm very fortunate," he stated. "The tourney schedule there is not as hectic, so I can play golf and have no worries about any extra time to keep my grades up. It's the perfect school."