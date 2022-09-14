Ridgewood's Russell bags first LTC girls' golf title

CAMBRIDGE — A year ago, Ridgewood's Gracie Russell made an impressive debut at the Lincoln Trail Conference's Railsplitter girls' golf championships.

Finishing as the LTC runner-up as a freshman, Russell knew the door was open to a potential individual title this fall with the graduation of 2021's Railsplitter winner, Knoxville's Kaci Luptak.

At the same time, the AlWood High School sophomore was not about to take anything for granted, and that approach stood her in good stead Wednesday.

Recording a round that included eight pars, two birdies and an eagle on Valley View Club's 13th hole, Russell dominated the competition, finishing with a 6-over par 79 to win her first individual Lincoln Trail title. She finished 14 strokes ahead of runner-up Elaina Fisher of West Central.

"I did not want to take anything for granted because I knew anyone could come out here and play well," Russell said. "I just tried to do everything I normally do in practice, and play my best."

Playing on her home course at Valley View also helped Russell to relax and settle in right from the start.

"I already knew every part of the course," she said, "and I felt pretty confident going in."

That confidence was tested at times, with four bogeys on the front nine holes and then three double bogeys on the first five holes of the back nine. However, her 13th hole eagle helped to right the ship for Russell.

"It definitely got to a point where it was getting a little bit difficult, but I fought it off," she said. "When I got my eagle, that was the point where I thought if I kept it up, I'd have a chance. I just played my game the rest of the way."

An IHSA individual sectional qualifier last fall, Russell hopes her first LTC title is the beginning of a longer-lasting postseason run that ends at the Class 1A state meet in Decatur.

"I'm thinking this is just the start," she stated. "I want to play my best starting at regionals."

United repeats as team champs; MerCo finishes second: United tallied 445 strokes to repeat as the Lincoln Trail team champions, led by top 10 finishing sophomores Brodi McVeigh (eighth, 108), Leighton Trego (ninth, 111) and Emmie Briggs (10th, 111).

The Red Storm finished 20 strokes ahead of runner-up Mercer County, which had four freshmen among its top six players on Wednesday. One of those freshmen, Elsie Cook, shot a 106 to finish sixth.

"I just went out there to play golf and do my thing. I wasn't expecting a top 10 finish," said Cook. "I did this with the support of my teammates and coaches. I did get super-nervous when I pulled up the (iWanamaker) app and it said I was in fifth place.

"But Mr. Heartt (MerCo coach Aaron Heartt) was there, and he's so fantastic, so motivating."

Leading the Golden Eagles was a third-place finish by junior standout Darby Balmer, who posted a 103.

"I wish I had scored better than I did, but overall, I'm glad I placed in the top five," Balmer said. "I knew (Russell) was the player to beat, and I was hoping to at least match her. I think that got in my head a bit."

Also earning a top 10 finish was Annawan-Wethersfield junior Elizabeth McGill, whose round of 107 landed her in seventh place.