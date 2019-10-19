This weekend's Class 1A state boys' golf meet turned into the bronze age for the Riverdale Rams and for Rockridge sophomore standout Drew Hall.
Both left Bloomington's Prairie Vista Golf Course with third-place finishes. On the team front, Riverdale earned its third consecutive trophy with its two-day total of 658 strokes, finishing behind Breese Mater Dei (643) and Belleville Althoff (644).
"We're really excited about (finishing third)," said Riverdale coach Trent Groves, whose squad won the 1A state title two years ago and took second behind Effingham St. Anthony last October.
"The competition was a little tougher with some 2A schools dropping down to 1A. Our goal was to get to state, and we did; then, we wanted to make the cut, and we did. Then, we wanted to see if we could bring home another trophy, and we did. It's awesome."
Bolstering the Rams were All-State finishes from the duo of senior Ryan Bussert and sophomore James Moorhusen.
Bussert's two-day total of 158 earned him a share of 21st place, a mild comedown after earning a top 10 medal last fall.
"I was definitely shooting for another top 10, but things didn't go my way," he said. "It's cool to get another trophy, especially being a senior, and especially after coming from 11 strokes down on Friday to climb back and get third."
Moorhusen shot a 77 on Saturday to post a two-day total of 159 and tie for 23rd place, with his day highlighted by an ace on the No. 8 hole.
"This feels really good," Moorhusen said. "I'm looking to carry this on for years to come. The competition was incredible at state, so I'm pleased with the way I played. My goal was to place top 10, but I wanted the team to do well; that was one of my main priorities."
On the individual front, Hall made great strides from last year's state debut when he tied for 29th and missed All-State honors by one stroke.
Following up Friday's 74, he shot an even-par 72 on Saturday to finish with a 146, just three strokes behind Peoria Christian freshman Weston Walker — who edged Hall in a sectional-title playoff this past Monday — and two behind Matthew Barker of Downs Tri-Valley.
"I'm pleased with third place, and I'm definitely glad I've got a couple of years left," said Hall, who tallied two birdies and 13 pars on his Saturday scorecard. "You can always look back and find stuff that you want to try and do better."
Hall came to Prairie Vista looking to contend for a state title, and this weekend's performance has only strengthened that belief.
"I definitely thought that was a possibility. That was my main goal," he said. "I feel like I know the course pretty well now; I know some shortcuts out there. I definitely need to work on my putting. I didn't make many good putts these last couple of days.
"I felt like I hit the ball well, but the ball wasn't finding the hole."
You have free articles remaining.
Among other area individuals, Hall's Rockridge classmate Dan O'Neill (164) was tied for 32nd, just four strokes shy of an All-State finish. Ridgewood junior Thomas Bumann (166) finished tied for 36th, while Sherrard sophomore Brennan Welch (168) tied for 40th.
Pioneers sixth: Led by junior Luke Lofgren's medal-winning round, Alleman was able to overtake Fulton and finish sixth place. The Pioneers tallied 674 strokes, five better than the Steamers.
Individually, Lofgren followed up a 1-over 73 on Friday with Saturday's round of 76, with his two-day total of 149 tying him with Minnesota-bound Alex White of Hillsboro for seventh place.
"Yesterday (Friday), I was 1-under through 17 holes, then had a double-bogey. Today, I was 1-under through nine holes and finished 4-over for the day, so I'm a little disappointed with how I finished my round both days," said Lofgren, a 12th-place 2A state finisher last season.
"All in all, seventh place is not bad; finishing sixth as a team is pretty good. I'm happy with how I did, and it was really fun being with the team. We lose two very good seniors (A.J. Shoemaker, who tied for 40th, and Drew Coleman, who took 54th), and we're going to miss them."
However, Lofgren feels the success of a season that produced Western Big 6, regional and sectional team titles can carry over into next year.
"We're going to have a lot of confidence going into next year," he said. "We'll go in with a positive attitude and see what we can do."
Making its first state trip since 1982, Fulton did produce a top 10 medalist in senior Andrew Schrader.
Finishing with an 80 after Friday's even-par 72, Schrader finished in ninth place to become the Steamers' first state medalist since Kyle Workman in 2011.
1A girls: In Decatur, Kewanee senior Riley Hansen was unable to acquire the state championship she had sought since finishing in second place two years ago.
But, Saturday's finish to a much decorated prep career was nothing for the Boilermakers' standout to be disappointed about either.
Putting together back-to-back 3-over 75s at Red Tail Run Golf Course, Hansen finished in a four-way tie for eighth place to earn her third All-State medal in four years.
"This really helped my confidence, coming back after what happened here last year," said Hansen, who followed up her 2017 silver-medal finish by tying for 31st place. This weekend's eighth-place showing matches her freshman season state finish.
Hansen admitted some disappointment in not bagging a state championship, but at the same time expresses no regrets.
"I am a little disappointed, but there's a lot of good kids here, so I feel like I had a pretty good run," she said. "It's a good feeling to do this, and I'm happy with what I accomplished. I'm proud of everything I've done, and I had a blast doing it."