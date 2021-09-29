Riverdale runs golf regional streak to eight straight

PORT BYRON — With the pressure — and heat — on Wednesday, the Riverdale High School boys golf team proved to be the cool customers it has been all season.
Led by four seniors, including individual medalist James Moorhusen, the Rams carded a 310 team score to win their own Class 1A regional at Byron Hills Golf Course.
Riverdale topped the field by 22 strokes on a warm, sunny day with Sterling Newman (332) and Fulton (343) earning the other two team spots that advance to Monday’s 1A Byron Sectional at Prairieview Golf Course.
The team title was the eighth straight for the Rams’ and the senior-laden bunch was well aware of the streak.
“I think going into today, there was a little bit more pressure knowing that it was post-season and that we have to perform well,” said senior Sam Willems, who placed fourth overall with a 78. “Also, we just played our game and usually when that happens, everything turns out well.”
The chances of success definitely increase when Moorhusen is on his game and that was the case Wednesday on his home course. He fired a 2-under par round of 69 after getting off to a solid start with three birdies on his front 9 and adding another on the par-5 10th.
“This means so much,” Moorhusen said, "to have one of my last high-school rounds on my home course, especially in a regional.
"To win as a team and an individual, this means so much.”
His only hiccups came with bogeys on Nos. 11 and 18, admitting the last hole left him motivated for the next round.
“Everything was clicking today,” Moorhusen said. “My putter was working, I was hitting the driver well, hit a lot of good approach shots. I just had a good day.”
So did the entire team as seniors Ashton Sutton tied for seventh overall with an 81 and Ben Nelson tied for 11th with an 82.
That left coach Trent Groves relieved with another regional plaque tucked away safely.
“It’s really special,” Groves said. “This group of boys, in particular, had the challenge of early success when they were in junior high and when they got to high school, the torch kind of got passed to them and they felt that pressure of having to be the next man up.
“They have really taken that to heart and continued our tradition of playing good golf. They work so hard, too. They all love it and have made for a good team. It’s been a lot of fun to see them grow over the past four years, for sure.”
And he’s excited about what lies ahead as the Rams seek a return trip to the state championships after last year’s state series was halted at the sectional level because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rams have won three straight team trophies and a veteran bunch is looking for more this fall.
“This is something that we always look forward to and it always keeps us motivated for the post-season,” Willems said. “This is just the start and hopefully we can do something at sectionals and at state.”
The Fulton Steamers are also seeking to continue their success. Coach Mitch Van Zuiden’s NUIC championship squad kept rolling with a third-place finish that advanced the entire team to the Byron Sectional on Monday.
“I think they're a little surprised,” said Van Zuiden of his squad advancing. “This is one of the tougher regionals in this area right now.
"Our three, four and five guys showed up and I’m proud of them; they’ve been working hard this week.”
The Steamers were led by Ian Wiebenga’s 79 that earned him a fifth-place medal.
Reed Owen tied for 16th with a personal-best round of 85, Landon Meyers (T26, 89), and Kyle Meinema (T29, 90) all placed among the top 30 finishers.
“This feels amazing,” Wiebenga said. “Going into it, honestly, I don’t think any of us were really sure if we would make it” out as a team. “Reed did great today and I’m so happy for him; that helped us out a lot.”