Riverdale senior golfers thrilled to host Tuesday's TRAC meet

PORT BYRON — Until this season, the senior members of the Riverdale boys golf team had a regular late September routine.
It largely involved having to hit the road both for the Three Rivers Conference championships and the following week's Class 1A regionals.
This fall, however, things are different as the Rams will be the host for Tuesday's Three Rivers meet, which gets under way with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. at Byron Hills Golf Course.
"It means a lot," said James Moorhusen, Riverdale's No. 1 player and the reigning individual conference and regional champion. "All of us love the support we have in the community here, and that energy and support helps us a lot."
As an added bonus, not only will Riverdale host the conference meet, but it will stay at Byron Hills for next Wednesday's regional round.
"We're excited, for sure," said another of the Rams' senior standouts, Ashton Sutton. "Whenever we play 18-holers at home, that's always exciting. We try to put up a good number and set the tone for meets to follow, especially in the postseason."
The Rams recently hosted an 18-hole event at Byron Hills, their annual Wayne Brinkmeier Invitational. They put up a strong score of 306, but had to settle for second place behind Class 2A power Macomb, which had 301 strokes.
That runner-up finish capped a week in which Riverdale suffered its first loss in dual-meet play, finishing two strokes behind TRAC rival Sterling Newman in a conference triangular that included Rockridge.
"We didn't play great, Newman played well and they got us by a couple," said Riverdale coach Trent Groves, whose club has a 15-1 record in duals. "Scoring 306 (at Brinkmeier), that score will be competitive anywhere. We were in the hunt to beat Macomb, a great 2A school.
"There's a lot of positives to take away from this. When we lost to Newman, we took that as a learning opportunity. We can't just go out and play and expect to win all the time."
With ongoing strings of seven consecutive conference and regional team titles, the Rams keep their standards high. A run of three straight state trophies — a state championship in 2017, followed by second in 2018 and third in 2019 — reinforces that notion.
While last Saturday's result was a strong showing even without a first-place finish, Groves' squad firmly believes it can do better.
"Shooting 306 is a good score," said Sutton, "but we're not totally satisfied. We know we left a few shots out there. There's always room for improvement, and we're still pushing to get better."
In addition to having home-course advantage, Riverdale also has an extra slice of motivation.
Last year's COVID-19 shortened fall season ended with the Rams placing second at sectionals, which snapped a run of three consecutive titles at that level of the postseason.
Beyond the Three Rivers meet and Saturday's Sterling Invitational, they look at their role as regional hosts as the springboard to another lengthy run.
"We're looking at this postseason as unfinished business," Moorhusen said. "We've got a lot of good momentum coming into these next few weeks. We're looking forward to getting down to Bloomington (the site of the state meet), and picking up where we left off."