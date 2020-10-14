Riverdale's string of sectional boys golf titles snapped

"I feel like all of us played our best. Sure, we wanted to extend (the sectional title streak) to four straight, but we just came up short. We're always looking to the future. This will light a fire under all of us, and we're all going to work hard for next year, I can tell you that."

Joining Moorhusen in the top 10 were two of his fellow juniors, Ben Nelson and Sam Willems. Nelson shot an 84 to tie Fulton junior standout Ian Wiebenga for eighth place, while Willems' round of 85 earned him part of a four-way share of 10th place.

"This will definitely motivate us for next year, but we would've made it to state if we were having a tourney this year," Nelson stated. "That's good to know. It's disappointing to lose, but we played our best. Congratulations to Elgin."

If normal rules had been in place, the Rams' second-place finish would have earned the team a fourth-straight trip to the Class 1A state tournament where they would have had a chance at a fourth-straight team trophy.

Instead of dwelling on Wednesday's disappointment of the sectional title streak being snapped, Willems prefers to focus on the just-concluded season and gauge it by such achievements as a 13-0 dual-meet record in the Three Rivers Conference and the aforementioned seventh straight regional title.