Rockets, Kewanee's Mirocha repeat as TRAC girls' golf champs

KEWANEE — The 2022 Three Rivers Conference girls' golf championships ended with the same outcome as last year's meet.

The Rockridge Rockets repeated as Three Rivers champions. All six of their players earned all-conference honors as they tallied 384 strokes to best meet host Kewanee (401) Wednesday afternoon.

Four of Rockridge's players earned first-team All-TRAC honors — which went to the top 10 individual finishers — led by junior and individual runner-up Hannah Graves, who carded an 83 on the par-72 Baker Park layout.

"I love the team we have," she said. "Any one of them can score in the top four, and all six of us could be in the top 10. We all push each other and have a lot of fun."

Carding six pars and a pair of birdies, Graves finished just three strokes behind Kewanee senior standout Mya Mirocha, who repeated as the Three Rivers individual champion.

"I was thinking going in that it'd be between the two of us," Graves said. "I was hoping to win, but there were a couple of holes I struggled with."

Joining Graves in top 5 finish for the Rockets was senior Amelia Rursch. Her round of 97 earned her fifth place, one spot ahead of Kewanee's Eleanor Burkhart (100).

"I definitely could've shaved a few strokes off my round, but with golf, you're never satisfied. It was still a good day," said Rursch. "It was exciting for us to play against Kewanee today on a hard course, and walking out of here with a win."

Joining Graves and Rursch as first team all-conference finishers were the duo of senior Kylee White and sophomore Anna Carroll. White took seventh with a 101, while Carroll shot a round of 103 to finish ninth.

Two more Rockets — sophomores Neva Graves and Cloee Slaight — took 15th and 16th, respectively, to earn second team All-TRAC kudos. Both carded rounds of 111.

"That's our team," said Rockridge head coach Daphne Graves. "If one girl shoots bad, she knows she can rely on the rest of them to pick her up. We never know which four are going to be on top from day to day. They've all put in the work, and they deserve all the credit."

Golden repeat for Boilers' Mirocha: Though the Boilermakers' bid to win a conference title on their home course was denied, Mirocha represented the hosts well with her 8-over round of 80.

She carded six of her 11 pars on the front nine holes to open with a 39 and sustained that pace the rest of the day, adding a back-nine birdie to her card.

"There were definitely some strokes I left out there," Mirocha said. "I had some bad shots, but I was happy with my recoveries. I was very confident in the front nine, but on the back nine I had to trust myself more, because we don't play those holes as much during the season.

"Overall, I was very happy with how I struck the ball, especially with my irons."

In addition to first-teamers Mirocha and Burkhart, the Boilermakers' Hope Peed (13th, 109) and Aspen Schwickerath (18th, 112) were second-team placers.

Third-place Orion (413) was led by a third-place round of 88 from senior standout Sofia Fernandez. She was joined on the first team by junior Emily Olson, who finished eighth with a 101. Teammates Kamryn Filler (14th, 110) and Eleanor Wilbur (19th, 114) were second team All-Three Rivers.

"I definitely pulled through on the front nine; my 41 was my best this year," said Fernandez. "I knew the back nine was much tougher, but I was happy that I had enough wiggle room with my 41. My short game really helped me today."

Fourth-place Sherrard (453) had one first-team placer in Marissa Kunzman, who shot a 104 to take 10th. Teammate Alyssa Layer earned second team status with a 12th-place round of 104.

Also earning second team spots were Morrison's Jordan Luhrsen (17th, 111) and Erie-Prophetstown's Isabella Johnston (20th, 115).