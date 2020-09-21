Rockridge and MerCo have dominated this fall

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the girls golf regionals just more than two weeks away, two area teams have set the pace during a regular season altered by the lingering effects of COVID-19.

The Rockridge and Mercer County squads have combined to win 19 of 21 meets and met face-to-face last week with the Rockets edging the Golden Eagles 197-199 at Hawthorn Ridge in Aledo, handing MerCo its first loss after a 9-0 start.

"We were actually behind until the last hole, but we were able to sneak out with the win," said Rockridge coach Daphne Graves, whose squad has won nine straight meets since losing to Three Rivers Conference rival Peru St. Bede in its opener.

"Our girls have shown they can compete with anybody. We got beat by St. Bede in a close match and Mercer County is right up there with us. We had some girls returning from the previous year and I thought we looked good coming into this season."

Between now and the Oct. 7 Class 1A regional, the Rockets have only a few remaining meets to gear up for the postseason, as the Three Rivers meet scheduled for Wednesday at Spring Creek Golf Course ended up being cancelled.