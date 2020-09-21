Rockridge and MerCo have dominated this fall

With the girls golf regionals just more than two weeks away, two area teams have set the pace during a regular season altered by the lingering effects of COVID-19.
The Rockridge and Mercer County squads have combined to win 19 of 21 meets and met face-to-face last week with the Rockets edging the Golden Eagles 197-199 at Hawthorn Ridge in Aledo, handing MerCo its first loss after a 9-0 start.
"We were actually behind until the last hole, but we were able to sneak out with the win," said Rockridge coach Daphne Graves, whose squad has won nine straight meets since losing to Three Rivers Conference rival Peru St. Bede in its opener.
"Our girls have shown they can compete with anybody. We got beat by St. Bede in a close match and Mercer County is right up there with us. We had some girls returning from the previous year and I thought we looked good coming into this season."
Between now and the Oct. 7 Class 1A regional, the Rockets have only a few remaining meets to gear up for the postseason, as the Three Rivers meet scheduled for Wednesday at Spring Creek Golf Course ended up being cancelled.
Mercer County (10-1) does have a conference meet to look forward to, with the Lincoln Trail's annual co-ed Railsplitter meet set to take place a week from Wednesday at Cambridge's Valley View Golf Club.
"This year, we're definitely looking for a little bit of payback after United clipped us last year," said Eagles coach Aaron Heartt, referring to the 2019 Railsplitter in which MerCo's bid for an LTC title repeat was denied with a second-place finish.
In 2018, Mercer County prevented the Red Storm from winning a third straight league title.
"The best thing is, we're still going to get a conference meet in and get to compete for some honors there. I've had four solid seniors with me for four years,'' Heartt said. "They're the core of my squad, and I expected them to have a big senior year."
Three of those seniors — Mia Hillyer, Callie Siering and Kristina Snowdon — qualified for the 1A sectional as individuals last fall as the Golden Eagles finished fifth at the Geneseo Regional, 13 strokes shy of the third and final sectional team berth.
Together with classmate Emma Saltzman, that trio also formed the nucleus of Mercer County's sectional-qualifying teams in 2017 and 2018.
"With everything going on with COVID, everyone hoped they'd have a chance to play," Heartt said. "They got it and they've showed what they've been working towards. There's definitely a big push out there for the postseason."
The same can be said for Rockridge, which finished six strokes behind third-place Alleman at Geneseo last fall.
Although they did lose sectional qualifier Ella Douglas to graduation, the Rockets returned two fellow qualifiers in senior Ella Rursch and her younger sister Amelia, a sophomore. With the addition of freshman Hannah Graves (Coach Graves' stepdaughter) and senior Nikki Sedam to the mix, that has added to their team depth.
"Between our six top players, I never know who'll be our top four from day to day. It's a pretty good mix to have," Coach Graves said. "Amelia has gotten hot and shot well in our last couple of meets. We haven't seen Alleman yet, but we've seen everyone else in the area, and I think we can compete for a regional title."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!