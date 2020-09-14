Rockridge, Sherrard golfers have high hopes

Led by Hall and O'Neill, who tied for 32nd at state, the Rockets had five of their top six players returning and had ample reason to aim high after last fall's near-miss. With five juniors on this year's roster, expectations should stay the same for the 2021 season.

"In the grand scheme of things, this isn't easy, but understandable under the circumstances," said Rockridge coach Andy Saey, whose squad has a 5-2 dual-meet record, with its losses coming to Sherrard and Lincoln Trail Conference power Ridgewood.

"I think they're looking at this season as about being able to play, and having the ability to compete and practice for their ultimate goal next year."

Sherrard (9-2 in dual meets) also looks to be built for the long haul as three of its five sectional qualifiers are juniors and will be back next fall. That trio is led by Brennan Welch, who along with current senior Evan Earl qualified for state last fall and went on to tie for 40th.

Austin Fratzke and Blake Wynn also got a taste of sectional competition last season and will form the foundation of next year's Tiger squad.