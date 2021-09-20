Rogers wins Big 6 golf title, Maroons place 2nd to powerhouse Quincy

Moline's Aaron Rogers admitted that he wasn’t sure what was on the line when he stepped up to his final birdie putt at Monday’s Western Big 6 boys golf meet.
His coach did, though, and wasn’t about to tell his senior standout.
When Rogers rolled in a testy 15-foot downhill slider on the 9th green at Indian Bluff Golf Course, he secured his first individual league crown in a stellar career.
His 73 topped Galesburg’s Jason Runbom and Quincy’s Cameron Bergman, who tied for runner-up honors with 74s.
While ecstatic with his individual accomplishment, Rogers and the rest of the Maroons were left wanting more at the Rock Island County-owned facility in Milan.
The Maroons had all four of their scorers earn all-conference recognition, but it wasn’t enough to catch Quincy as the Blue Devils carded a team score of 306 and won their second straight team title and 27th overall since the conference began playing golf in the 1970 season.
“It mattered more to me that the team won today than myself, personally,” said Rogers after the Maroons’ runner-up team finish with a 313 score. “Being a senior, I really wanted Moline to win a conference championship while I was here. But I think next year the guys are going to get it done.”
Moline’s last team title – its seventh – came in 2011, sharing the crown with Galesburg.
A Maroon taking medalist honors is almost as rare. Rogers was just the 10th Moline player to nab a gold-medal finish in the league gathering and first since Mitch Medinger won in 2012 at Westview Golf Course in Quincy.
“I knew on No. 7, his 16th hole, where he stood,” said Moline coach Max Haverland. “I knew it was close and I did not tell him. … Regardless, it was a great putt.”
But Haverland was confident in his senior if it came down to a big putt.
“Aaron has gotten so, so, so much better at putting this year; insane, fantastic putting numbers this year,” Haverland gushed. “I’ve kind of gotten in his ear this year and told him that when the ball-striking improves that it’s going to be really good. He’s had rounds where he has gotten up-and-down five, six, seven times and shot high 70s or low 80s. .. He found it today.”
The putter was working for Rogers on Monday as he strung birdies on 17, 18 and 1 (they started on No. 10) to move up to the top of the leaderboard with Runbom and Bergman.
“I was really draining putts,” said Rogers of his birdie string. “That just sent me forward and I knew I was in for something special when I got those down.”
Haverland thought a huge key to Rogers’ success came on the 2nd hole, a short par-5 that usually yields a number of birdies.
“He pulled one out of bounds left and made par,” said Haverland of a huge par-save that kept the round on the tracks so it made his birdie putt on No. 9 a lot more important.
Rogers had plenty of company from fellow Maroons on the all-conference team.
Junior Braden Thatcher (T8, 79), sophomore Andre Marriott (11th, 80) and junior Jack Curnyn (12th, 81) all earned-second-team honors that go to those finishing in the seventh through 12th spots.
Geneseo also had two earn all-conference honors as freshman Bryson Vanhoutte tied for fifth with a 77 and sophomore Hayden Moore finished seventh with a 78 in leading the Maple Leafs (324) to a fourth-place team finish behind Galesburg (321).
The Blue Devils also had four Top 12 finishers to lead their victory parade. In addition to Bergman (T2, 74), Luke Mettemeyer (76) finished fourth, Luke Chevalier (77) tied for fifth and Raulin Zanger carded a career-best 79 to tie for ninth.
“We’ve had a lot of success in Quincy and it’s due to the players have because they work hard and it pays off in tournaments like this,” said Quincy coach Randy Mettemeyer. “I’m really proud of the kids.”
Especially since he said that Moline beat the Blue Devils at the Quincy Invitational earlier this fall and Galesburg had also topped them at an invitational.
“We knew they had good squads,” said Mettemeyer, noting his team’s 306 was one of its better scores of the season. “It was not ‘just show up and win the championship.’ We had to play and I was really proud of the boys, they did play really well.”