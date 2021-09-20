Rogers wins Big 6 golf title, Maroons place 2nd to powerhouse Quincy

Moline’s last team title – its seventh – came in 2011, sharing the crown with Galesburg.

A Maroon taking medalist honors is almost as rare. Rogers was just the 10th Moline player to nab a gold-medal finish in the league gathering and first since Mitch Medinger won in 2012 at Westview Golf Course in Quincy.

“I knew on No. 7, his 16th hole, where he stood,” said Moline coach Max Haverland. “I knew it was close and I did not tell him. … Regardless, it was a great putt.”

But Haverland was confident in his senior if it came down to a big putt.

“Aaron has gotten so, so, so much better at putting this year; insane, fantastic putting numbers this year,” Haverland gushed. “I’ve kind of gotten in his ear this year and told him that when the ball-striking improves that it’s going to be really good. He’s had rounds where he has gotten up-and-down five, six, seven times and shot high 70s or low 80s. .. He found it today.”

The putter was working for Rogers on Monday as he strung birdies on 17, 18 and 1 (they started on No. 10) to move up to the top of the leaderboard with Runbom and Bergman.