Sherrard aims to dethrone Riverdale in TRAC
PREP BOYS GOLF

Even with the cancellation of last fall's Three Rivers Conference boys' golf meet because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Riverdale Rams still managed to extend their ongoing string of league titles by another year.

With regular-season competition used to determine the 2020 Three Rivers winner, another stellar season by the Rams resulted in their seventh consecutive conference championship; they then added to another streak by winning their seventh straight IHSA Class 1A regional team title.

But it was the snapping of another Riverdale streak — that of three consecutive sectional crowns — that has given head coach Trent Groves' squad an extra push for the upcoming fall campaign.

"That is definitely motivation," said Groves, whose squad finished just three strokes behind Elgin Academy at the Peru St. Bede Sectional. "We've talked about it a bit, brought it up more than once, but it's a positive motivation. It was a weird end to last year, finishing second at sectionals and then the season's over.

"Normally, we'd be really excited to finish second at sectionals, because that would mean we'd be going to Bloomington (for the state meet). Every year, that's our main goal — to get to state. However we do it, even if it means finishing second at sectionals again, that's great."

Before the postseason comes the TRAC meet, which the Rams are hosting on Sept. 21 at Byron Hills Golf Course.

That is where Sherrard, coming off its first sectional championship, hopes to continue building on what it has done the last several seasons and be the ones to bring Riverdale's TRAC title streak to an end.

"We only lost two guys (graduated seniors Evan Earl and Landen Ernat), and all of the guys we have back have played all summer," said Sherrard coach Brett Williams, whose club finished second at Alleman at the 1A Cambridge Regional before turning the tables on its home links at Fyre Lake and besting the Pioneers to win the Sherrard Sectional.

"Two of the guys we have back, (seniors) Blake Wynn and Austin Fratzke, played in a junior tourney at Valley View (in Cambridge) and finished first and second, shooting a 76 and an 80. We've got a deep team, our kids love golf, and it's shown all this summer."

At sectionals, senior Brennan Welch finished in seventh place, with Wynn tying for 12th and just missing a top 10 finish by one stroke.

"Riverdale has been strong; they've got a good situation out at Byron Hills," Williams said, "but the guys I have right now, they've shown all summer they really want (the TRAC title). All of them are excited."

Like the Tigers, Riverdale also lost just two seniors from its postseason lineup, with current senior and defending individual regional champion James Moorhusen leading the way. Moorhusen also took fifth at sectionals, with classmates Ben Nelson (eighth) and Sam Willems (tied for ninth) also earning top 10 spots.

The Rams and the Tigers meet up in Monday in a triangular meet with perennial Lincoln Trail Conference power Ridgewood at Byron Hills, the first of two nonconference meet matchups between the potential championship rivals. Groves hopes that sets the stage for September's Three Rivers meet.

"Hosting both the TRAC meet and regionals this year, the guys are really excited," he said. "Especially our seniors. James and Ashton (Sutton) have been with me for four years now, and they've always had to drive over an hour for regionals. It's exciting to have (conference and regionals) at home for their last go-round."

Moorhusen James, riverdale golf.jpg

Moorhusen

AREA BOYS' GOLF

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Conference meet: Sept. 21 at Byron Hills Golf Course, Port Byron (hosted by Riverdale). *Defending team champion: Riverdale. Defending individual champion: James Moorhusen, Riverdale. *Note: The 2020 conference meet was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic; regular-season competition determined the conference champion.

Teams to watch: With seven straight conference titles and counting and with the bulk of its lineup back, Riverdale again appears to be the team to beat in 2021, but the Rams should get strong competition from Sherrard. Coming off their first sectional championship, the Tigers like return the bulk of their lineup and appear equipped to mount a challenge to Riverdale's supremacy. ... Two other teams to keep an eye on are Fulton and Rockridge; the Rockets finished 10-2 in the TRAC and edged Sherrard for second place.

Individuals to watch: Riverdale senior James Moorhusen followed up his first individual conference championship two years ago by winning his first regional title last fall and is back to anchor a senior-heavy Ram lineup that includes Ben Nelson, Ashton Sutton and Sam Willems. Of the four, Sutton was a first-team All-TRAC honoree, with the others earning second team. ... Likewise, Sherrard returns the majority of its postseason roster, with senior Brennan Welch coming off a top 10 sectional finish. ... Rockridge's senior duo of Drew Hall and Dan O'Neill were both first-team All-TRAC standouts. ... Two other area seniors, Orion's Vaughn Bernhardt and Morrison's Mason Dykstra, were second team and honorable mention All-TRAC, respectively.

LINCOLN TRAIL CONFERENCE

Conference meet: Sept. 22 at Oak Run Golf Course, Dahinda (hosted by Stark County). Defending team champion: Ridgewood. Defending individual champion: Tom Bumann, Ridgewood.

Teams to watch: Coming off a "grand slam" of four consecutive LTC Railsplitter team titles, Ridgewood took a large hit due to graduation, with four-time reigning individual LTC champion Bumann among those graduating this past spring. Several teams look poised to challenge the Spartans, including Mercer County, the ROWVA-Williamsfield co-op and Mercer County.

Individuals to watch: Mercer County senior Robby Holtschlag and R-W senior Waylon Courson are among individuals looking to surge ahead in a power vacuum left by the graduations of several of the conference's top players over the past two seasons.

