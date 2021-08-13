Sherrard aims to dethrone Riverdale in TRAC

Even with the cancellation of last fall's Three Rivers Conference boys' golf meet because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Riverdale Rams still managed to extend their ongoing string of league titles by another year.

With regular-season competition used to determine the 2020 Three Rivers winner, another stellar season by the Rams resulted in their seventh consecutive conference championship; they then added to another streak by winning their seventh straight IHSA Class 1A regional team title.

But it was the snapping of another Riverdale streak — that of three consecutive sectional crowns — that has given head coach Trent Groves' squad an extra push for the upcoming fall campaign.

"That is definitely motivation," said Groves, whose squad finished just three strokes behind Elgin Academy at the Peru St. Bede Sectional. "We've talked about it a bit, brought it up more than once, but it's a positive motivation. It was a weird end to last year, finishing second at sectionals and then the season's over.

"Normally, we'd be really excited to finish second at sectionals, because that would mean we'd be going to Bloomington (for the state meet). Every year, that's our main goal — to get to state. However we do it, even if it means finishing second at sectionals again, that's great."