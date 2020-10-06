Siering starring for Mercer County golf

ALEDO — On the morning of last Wednesday's Lincoln Trail Conference meet, Mercer County senior girls golf standout Callie Siering woke up with a certain thought fixed in her mind.
A four-year stalwart of the Golden Eagles' varsity roster, this week's Illinois Pacesetter turned that thought into action and won her first individual LTC championship, shooting a 95 to finish 10 strokes ahead of her nearest competition.
"I told myself that morning that I could probably do it," said Siering. "That was in the back of my head, but then I thought I was probably getting ahead of myself, that I just needed to go and play and see what happened. As it turned out, I won."
Conquering a windswept day at Cambridge's Valley View Golf Club, Siering was the lone individual in the girls' Railsplitter meet to card a round under 100.
"(The wind) definitely caused some issues with my game, but it was doing that with everyone else," she said. "I knew that, and I kept telling myself that it's fine, that everyone was going through it. I just showed up and played; I didn't want to get into my head about it all.
"If I overthink things before a meet, I don't do as well. Golf is a psychological game, so you can't psych yourself out. I just showed up and hit the ball."
Siering's less-is-more approach worked wonders not only for her, but for the Golden Eagles as a squad.
With the senior conference champion's round of 95 heading up a quartet of players to earn All-LTC honors with top 10 finishes, Mercer County tallied 421 strokes to finish well ahead of runner-up Biggsville West Central (446) and reigning conference champion United (457) and earn its second conference team title in three years.
"I knew we were going to have to fight for the No. 1 spot, team-wise," said Siering, who was joined in the top 10 by fellow seniors and four-year varsity golfers Kristina Snowdon (sixth place), Emma Saltzman (seventh) and Mia Hillyer (ninth place).
"But, we've been together for four years, and I've got complete trust in all of them. I just wanted to play my part, and I kept asking (head coach Aaron Heartt) how everyone else was doing. I knew we could push through."
While Siering did not want to put undue pressure on herself in terms of chasing her goal of an individual conference championship, Heartt knew right from the beginning that last Wednesday would be her day.
"Callie was on point the whole day, and as soon as I told her she was in the lead, she seemed a bit surprised, then said she wanted to stay there," said the veteran MerCo coach. "Being in the lead gave her enough motivation to keep going. She got a goal in mind, and she stuck with it.
"Hopefully that mindset carries through to (Wednesday)."
Heartt was referring to Wednesday's Class 1A Kewanee Regional meet at Baker Park Golf Course, where the Golden Eagles will take aim at their first postseason crown since 2012.
If Siering brings the same mindset today that she did a week ago and spreads it among her teammates, a regional title — let alone a berth in next week's Rock Falls Sectional — is there for the taking.
True to form, though, Siering is thinking advancement first and championship after that.
"Since there's been no word of any kind of state tournament happening, all of us want to get to sectionals this year because it might be like a state meet for us," she said. "Only two teams are advancing this year instead of three, but I have hopes of us advancing."
