Siering starring for Mercer County golf

ALEDO — On the morning of last Wednesday's Lincoln Trail Conference meet, Mercer County senior girls golf standout Callie Siering woke up with a certain thought fixed in her mind.

A four-year stalwart of the Golden Eagles' varsity roster, this week's Illinois Pacesetter turned that thought into action and won her first individual LTC championship, shooting a 95 to finish 10 strokes ahead of her nearest competition.

"I told myself that morning that I could probably do it," said Siering. "That was in the back of my head, but then I thought I was probably getting ahead of myself, that I just needed to go and play and see what happened. As it turned out, I won."

Conquering a windswept day at Cambridge's Valley View Golf Club, Siering was the lone individual in the girls' Railsplitter meet to card a round under 100.

"(The wind) definitely caused some issues with my game, but it was doing that with everyone else," she said. "I knew that, and I kept telling myself that it's fine, that everyone was going through it. I just showed up and played; I didn't want to get into my head about it all.

"If I overthink things before a meet, I don't do as well. Golf is a psychological game, so you can't psych yourself out. I just showed up and hit the ball."