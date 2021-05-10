Spartans capture MAC girls golf title

In sudden death, Vogler hit a nifty chip shot off the green at the par-3 17th, the second playoff hole, to inside a foot for a tap-in par. It was enough to get past Holmberg, whose par putt slid by the hole.

"I've been struggling a little bit with my game, so winning a playoff was a confidence booster," Vogler said. "The biggest thing to do out there when I mess up is to limit the damage and salvage a par or bogey."

Vogler had two double bogeys in her round, but she played the last eight holes in 1-over par to get an opportunity at a playoff.

"High school courses are a lot shorter, so you're hitting irons off the tee," Vogler said. "The biggest struggle right now is trusting my irons and the distance.

"I started doing some strength training last September and my swing has changed a lot since that point. I'm still learning to trust it and my distances."

Bettendorf's Rheanna DeCrow was fourth place with an 80.

The difference came in the third and fourth scores for PV and Bettendorf. The Spartans received an 89 from Elizabeth McVey and a 99 from freshman Isabella Steele. The Bulldogs counted a 96 and 104, respectively.