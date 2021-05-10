Spartans capture MAC girls golf title

KEWANEE, Ill. — Maura Peters was not exactly certain how this golf season would unfold for Pleasant Valley High School.
There was no season last year because of COVID-19 and only two players in the Spartans' lineup came into the spring with any varsity experience.
"At the beginning of the season, we were nervous how we would play," she said. "Would we have four scores to compete?"
Apprehension has turned into confidence for the Spartans.
Fueled by a 78 from junior Erika Holmberg and a 79 from Peters, PV claimed its first Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament title in four years Monday with a 345 total at Kewanee Dunes. The Spartans finished 13 strokes clear of runner-up Bettendorf.
"Missing out on a season last year was really disheartening," Holmberg said. "To have it ripped away was really upsetting but very fueling. It made us work even harder, we trained in the winter and came every week.
"We were all eager to come out here, play again and show everyone what we can do and what we've been working on."
Bettendorf's Shannyn Vogler claimed her second individual MAC title in three years.
Vogler made par at the final hole in regulation to match Holmberg with a 6-over 78.
In sudden death, Vogler hit a nifty chip shot off the green at the par-3 17th, the second playoff hole, to inside a foot for a tap-in par. It was enough to get past Holmberg, whose par putt slid by the hole.
"I've been struggling a little bit with my game, so winning a playoff was a confidence booster," Vogler said. "The biggest thing to do out there when I mess up is to limit the damage and salvage a par or bogey."
Vogler had two double bogeys in her round, but she played the last eight holes in 1-over par to get an opportunity at a playoff.
"High school courses are a lot shorter, so you're hitting irons off the tee," Vogler said. "The biggest struggle right now is trusting my irons and the distance.
"I started doing some strength training last September and my swing has changed a lot since that point. I'm still learning to trust it and my distances."
Bettendorf's Rheanna DeCrow was fourth place with an 80.
The difference came in the third and fourth scores for PV and Bettendorf. The Spartans received an 89 from Elizabeth McVey and a 99 from freshman Isabella Steele. The Bulldogs counted a 96 and 104, respectively.
"We have some talented players, but we also have some players that are getting better," PV coach Mike Nedelcoff said. "Today, we played solid, but I think we can still drop another 12 shots as a team.
"Like anybody, we need to tighten up the number of three-putts and eliminate mental mistakes. We've done a good job of that overall, but we've got to do it a little bit more."
PV is second in the latest Class 4A coaches rankings behind West Des Moines Valley. The Spartans' lone defeat this season came to Valley at Hunters Ridge Golf Course in Marion.
Otherwise, PV has navigated every opponent.
"We just have a really great dynamic with one another," Holmberg said. "The great part is every single one of us are not just passionate about the game but about improving individually and as a team.
"We're a tight-knit group. So when you have friends around you that are supportive and want to grow as a group, it makes it a really successful situation."
Peters said she has never been on a team with such strong chemistry.
"Even in practice, we make it fun as a team," she noted. "It allows all of us to get better."
North Scott finished a distant third at 420 and Davenport North was fourth at 438.
The regional tournament is May 24. Six 4A MAC schools, including PV, will be at Brown Deer Golf Club in Coralville. Bettendorf heads to Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City in hopes of qualifying for the state tournament.